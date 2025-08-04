'Enough Is Enough': 3,200 Boeing Fighter Jet Workers Go on Strike After Rejecting Labor Deal

Thousands of Boeing workers who build fighter jets for the US military walked off the job at midnight on Monday, citing unresolved labor issues. The strike involves more than 3,200 union members across Boeing’s facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois.



The walkout followed a Sunday vote rejecting a modified four-year contract from Boeing, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the union declared:



“3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough.”



This is the second proposal that union members have turned down. The initial offer was rejected last week despite being recommended by union leaders as a “landmark agreement” that promised to boost wages and improve medical, pension, and overtime benefits.



Union: Workers Deserve Better for National Defence Roles

Sam Cicinelli, IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President, emphasised the critical role the striking workers play in national defence.

“IAM District 837 members build the aircraft and defence systems that keep our country safe,” Cicinelli said. “They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognises their unmatched expertise.”



The rejection came after a weeklong cooling-off period. Workers say the offer still falls short, particularly on concerns about alternative work schedules and long-term job security.



Boeing Disappointed, Activates Contingency Plan

Boeing, which has faced multiple safety and financial crises in recent years, expressed disappointment over the outcome.

“We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules,” said Dan Gillian, Boeing’s Vice President of Air Dominance and senior St. Louis site executive.



Gillian added that Boeing is prepared for the strike and has “fully implemented” a contingency plan to maintain operations and support its defence customers.



Context: Boeing’s Ongoing Challenges

The strike adds to Boeing’s mounting challenges. The company is still recovering from the fallout of two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019, which killed 346 people. More recently, in June, a Boeing Dreamliner operated by Air India crashed, resulting in over 260 fatalities.



Financially, there were signs of slight improvement. Last week, Boeing reported narrowing its second-quarter loss to $611 million, better than the $1.44 billion loss it posted a year earlier. However, the labor unrest now threatens to disrupt one of its most critical divisions: defence.



What’s Next?

As the strike continues, pressure mounts on Boeing to revisit its labor offer and on union leaders to negotiate a resolution that satisfies both sides. For now, production of key military aircraft, including the F-15 and F/A-18 jets, is at a standstill.



(With Inputs From AP)

