'Envisioning a Healthier, Happier India': Apollo's Dr Sangita Reddy Outlines Healthier India Vision

New Delhi: Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, laid out a bold vision for transforming India into a $500 billion healthcare powerhouse, driven by artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and universal access.

Speaking at the Republic India Economic Summit 2025, she highlighted that India's next leap in health will come from merging innovation with strong preventive strategies.

Dr Reddy emphasised that longevity and well-being will depend heavily on early action.

“Your future depends on staying healthy today and doing the right things to keep your body working tomorrow,” she said, urging people not to ignore the value of regular health check-ups and asking the right questions. “Please find the right place that you trust, but don’t deny yourself the power of a health checkup.”

At the heart of her vision is a nationwide shift towards prevention, backed by data and digital tools.

“The biggest thing that we are really working on is prevention. We are envisioning a much healthier, happier country,” she said. According to her, India must empower citizens to use technology proactively, from tracking key health markers to accessing medical support at home.

Dr. Reddy pointed out that diseases often develop quietly over decades. “The heart attack that you're getting at 50 began when the arteries started getting clogged at the age of 25–30,” she noted, stressing the urgency of early lifestyle correction and continuous monitoring.

She highlighted that healthcare delivery itself is undergoing massive disruption. “Healthcare is moving from hospitals to clinics, from clinics to home. These are the kind of things where technologies are being used,” she said. This transition, powered by digital diagnostics, home-care devices, and remote consultation platforms, is set to redefine patient experience in India.

Artificial intelligence, she believes, will soon be central not just to systems but to medical education. “Artificial Intelligence is not yet part of the medical curriculum, but it will be very soon,” Dr. Reddy stated, calling it essential for the next generation of doctors.