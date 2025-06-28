EPF Revolution: Withdraw ₹1 Lakh Instantly via ATM & UPI—New Rules You Can’t Ignore!

Big news for India’s salaried employees—EPFO has unleashed sweeping reforms in 2025 to make withdrawing your hard-earned EPF savings faster and simpler than ever before. The headline change? EPF 3.0, rolling out from June 2025, lets members withdraw up to ₹1 lakh instantly through ATM and UPI. Forget endless paperwork—the new system slashes the wait time and hassle of older procedures.



EPFO chief executive Amit Ghosh revealed that partial withdrawals up to ₹5 lakh will now be auto-settled within 72 hours. If your KYC is complete and your Aadhaar is linked with your UAN, you don’t even need your employer’s signature.



Eligibility remains clear:



Full withdrawal at age 58, or if unemployed for two months (up to 75% of corpus), or if relocating abroad permanently.

Partial withdrawals continue for medical treatment, marriage, education, house construction, and home loan repayment. For example, after seven years of service, you can withdraw 50% of your own contribution for marriage or education. For medical expenses, you can take out six months' basic wages or your contribution plus interest—whichever is lower—without any service minimum.