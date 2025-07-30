EPF Withdrawal Claim: Do You Need To Submit Any Documents?

Updated 30 July 2025 at 16:36 IST
As per the withdrawal rules established by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), provident fund members are allowed to withdraw money from their PF account depending on their needs. The withdrawals can be made from a PF account to fulfil expenses made for education, marriage, buying a house, sickness, health emergencies and other purposes.
A question persisted whether EPF members are required to submit any documentary evidence for their EPF withdrawal claim to the EPFO. Now, the Indian government has provided the answer to this in the current parliament session, easing the confusion many EPF members were facing.
“No document substantiating the claim is required to be submitted to the EPFO offices," according to the centre, citing media reports.
Addressing the queries raised by members of the parliament, the Mnistry of Labour and Employement (EPFO) responded saying efforts have been made to streamline claim processes, enhance transparency and reduce rejections.
The members asked for the details behind the rationale to allow employees to self-declare reasons for partial withdrawals from their provident fund accounts by EPFO and how the authenticity of the claims is being ascertained.
The central administration stance on documents being required to be submitted at the EPFO remains insync with questions answered during the Parliament Monsoon Session.
The officials referred to the composite claim form introduced in 2017, which has rationalised the process of claiming advances/partial and final withdrawals by relying on ‘self-certification’ and reposing the trust on the member.
Published 30 July 2025 at 16:36 IST