PM-Kisan 20th Installment to Be Released on August 2: Here’s What Farmers Should Know

The central government will release the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on August 2, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the funds during a public event in Varanasi, benefiting nearly 9.7 crore farmers across India.

Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 2,000 directly in their bank account as part of this installment.

What Is PM-Kisan?

The PM-Kisan scheme offers Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginal farmers in three equal payments of Rs 2,000 each. The scheme was launched in 2019 to support farmers with timely financial assistance for crop and livelihood needs.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, all eligible landholding farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments, which is directly transferred to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

When was the last installment released?

The PM-KISAN 19th installment was released in Bihar in February this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 2,000 to farmers bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The 19th installment was credited to beneficiaries’ accounts on February 24, 2025.

The upcoming payout, originally expected in June, was delayed but is now confirmed for August 2.

How many farmers will benefit?

According to government sources, over 9.7 crore farmers will receive the payment this time, amounting to a total disbursal of approximately Rs 20,500 crore.

Which farmers are eligible?

To ensure they receive the payment, farmers should:

a) Complete e-KYC on the official PM-Kisan website or nearest CSC (Common Service Centre).

b) Ensure their Aadhaar number is linked to their bank account.

c) Check their beneficiary status on the PM-Kisan portal.

Those who fail to meet these requirements may not get the installment. Ineligible recipients from previous payouts may also face recovery notices from the government.

