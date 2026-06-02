The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch its version 3.0 framework. This will enable more than eight crore subscribers to transfer eligible portions of their provident fund instantly into their seeded bank accounts. Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that technical testing for the specialized UPI gateway has concluded, clearing the path for a nationwide commercial deployment.

The upcoming feature changes the fundamental delivery mechanism of retail retirement liquidity. Rather than waiting for complex banking transactions to clear, members can authorize withdrawals directly using their active UPI IDs and secure PIN authentication.

"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF through the use of the UPI payment gateway," Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated. "The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member."

Weekly Wait

Accessing corporate retirement savings has been an administrative hurdle for the domestic workforce. The process requires seven to ten business days for formal claim settlements. Also, any application exceeding the ₹1 lakh threshold automatically triggers mandatory layers of manual validation, while minor clerical mismatches can result in rejection.

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EPFO 3.0 resolves these points. It establishes a paperless and automated claims pipeline that bypasses legacy requirements for manual corporate employer signatures. By utilizing synchronized Aadhaar OTP validations, standard processing cycles drops to seconds. This shift offers immediate relief to salaried individuals facing sudden financial demands.

Liquidity and Security

While the transaction velocity mimics standard retail payments, structural parameters remain intact to protect long-term retirement planning. The platform will display exact withdrawal eligibility limits based on specific emergency use cases before execution.

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