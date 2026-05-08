Updated 8 May 2026 at 16:19 IST Instant PF Access: EPFO 3.0 to Launch UPI & ATM Withdrawals by May-End; 95% of Claims Now Automated EPFO is set to transition into its most liquid phase yet. Under the EPFO 3.0 upgrade, subscribers are expected to gain the ability to withdraw PF advances via UPI and ATMs by the end of May 2026. While the system promises "instant" credit, a strict 50% withdrawal cap for these digital channels and a 25% mandatory balance retention rule remain in place to protect retirement savings.