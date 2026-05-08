Instant PF Access: EPFO 3.0 to Launch UPI & ATM Withdrawals by May-End; 95% of Claims Now Automated
EPFO is set to transition into its most liquid phase yet. Under the EPFO 3.0 upgrade, subscribers are expected to gain the ability to withdraw PF advances via UPI and ATMs by the end of May 2026. While the system promises "instant" credit, a strict 50% withdrawal cap for these digital channels and a 25% mandatory balance retention rule remain in place to protect retirement savings.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The wait for Provident Fund (PF) settlements is shrinking from weeks to seconds. Sources close to the Ministry of Labour and Employment indicate that the highly anticipated UPI and ATM withdrawal features of the EPFO 3.0 IT overhaul are slated for a late-May rollout.
The move follows a record-breaking performance for the retirement body, which settled 8.31 crore claims in the 2025-26 fiscal year—a massive jump from 6.01 crore in the previous year.
Instant Credit
The core of EPFO 3.0 is the integration of the retirement corpus with India’s retail payment ecosystem.
- Members with Aadhaar-linked UANs can soon generate a QR code on the UMANG app to withdraw cash at any UPI-enabled ATM or transfer funds instantly to a verified UPI ID.
- To prevent the total exhaustion of funds, digital withdrawals via UPI/ATM are likely to be restricted to 50% of the eligible advance amount.
95% Claims Now ‘Auto-Settled’
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently confirmed that nearly 71% of all advance claims were processed via "auto-mode" within three days during the last fiscal year.
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- With the full rollout of 3.0, the EPFO aims to have 95% of all standard claims settled automatically without any manual intervention by officials.
- In a major relief for employees, approximately 1.59 crore members were able to seed and verify their bank accounts this year without requiring approval from their current or former employers.
‘25% Retention’ Safety Net
While access is getting faster, the rules around emptying the account have tightened.
- Under the new framework, members are required to retain at least 25% of their total PF balance in their account at all times during their service years.
- In cases of job loss, members can withdraw 75% of their balance after one month of unemployment. The final 25% can only be accessed after the second month, ensuring a phased safety net.
Eligibility
To use the upcoming UPI and ATM features, subscribers must ensure:
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- KYC Compliance: UAN must be linked to Aadhaar, PAN, and a verified bank account.
- Aadhaar Seeding: The mobile number registered with the EPFO must match the Aadhaar-linked number for OTP-based "Face Authentication."
- Digital Approval: The bank account must be "digitally approved," allowing the system to bypass employer sign-offs.