EPFO Nears Completion of 8.25% Interest Credit for FY25: What It Means for You

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently confirmed that the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is close to completing the crediting of 8.25% interest on EPF deposits for FY25 — a notably faster cycle this year, benefiting crores of subscribers.

What does this mean?

EPFO is in the final phase of crediting FY25 interest into the members' accounts. The approved interest rate of 8.25%, same as FY24, has already been credited to 32.39 crore accounts out of 33.56 crore, covering 96.5% of subscribers across 13.88 lakh establishments.

Why this matters

In the previous years, the process took several months. In FY24, interest was credited from August to December.

This year, the pace has picked up significantly. The Finance Ministry approved the 8.25% rate on May 22, 2025. Once that happened, EPFO began updating member accounts from June 6, 2025. By July 8, most accounts had already received their due interest. This marks a major improvement in EPFO’s operational efficiency.

How Does EPF compare to other Investments?

At 8.25%, EPF continues to offer better and more stable returns than many traditional options like fixed deposits or government bonds. It remains attractive for long-term retirement savings due to its government guarantee, tax advantages, compounding returns, and relatively low risk.

Who Sets the EPF interest rate?

The EPF interest rate is proposed by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), which is chaired by the Labour Minister, and is later approved by the Finance Ministry. For FY25, the rate was finalised during the CBT’s 237th meeting held on February 28, 2025, in New Delhi.

What Should EPF Subscribers Do?

No action is required on the part of EPF members. The interest is credited automatically once the annual update is complete for the subscriber’s establishment. To check your updated balance, you can visit the EPFO official website, use the UMANG app, or log into the Member e-Sewa portal.

Final Word