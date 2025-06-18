Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 2: Check latest GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And Other Key Details

In an indication of strong investor buying sentiments and solid premium on Wednesday, the grey market price for the unlisted shares of Eppeltone Engineers that were trading at Rs 193 per share was at a high of Rs 65 on Day 2 of it's public listing against a low of Rs 30 on June 11, 2025.

Eppeltone Engineers initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on June 17, 2025 aims to raise Rs 43.96 crores. The price band is fixed at Rs 125 to Rs 128 with a market lot of 1,000 shares.

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Eppeltone Engineers IPO has garnered bids for 2,80,21,000 shares against 24,56,000 on offer, indicating an oversubscription of 11.41 times, till around 10:25 AM on June 18.

A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,28,000 to bid for one lot or 1,000 shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO. A high-net-worth individual can secure a maximum of 2 lots or 2,000 equity shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO with an investment amount of Rs 2,56,000.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO's Subscription Window

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Eppletone Engineers IPO will close on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Following the closures of the subscription window the, the basis of allotment of Eppeltone Engineers IPO shares is likely to get finalised on Friday, June 20, 2025. The company's shares will be credited into the demat account of the successful allottees tentatively by Monday, June 23.



Shares of Eppeltone Engineers are slated to be list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO lead manager, registrar

For the public offering of Eppeltone Engineers, Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Expert Global Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Aim