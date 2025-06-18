Vishal Mega Mart Share Price: Stock Under Rs 130, Up 64% From IPO Price; SBI, HDFC & Kotak MFs Invest Rs 3,635 Cr – Should You Buy?

Vishal Mega Mart shares are trading under Rs 130 but have surged nearly 64% from their IPO price of Rs 78. | Image: Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price: Shares of Vishal Mega Mart opened 2.52% higher on Wednesday, following major bulk deals on June 17, 2025.

Big mutual funds showed strong interest—SBI Mutual Fund bought over 16.5 crore shares for about Rs 1,882 crore, HDFC Mutual Fund picked up 7.5 crore shares worth Rs 851 crore, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired nearly 8 crore shares for around Rs 902 crore.

Altogether, these funds invested approximately Rs 3,635 crore. On the selling side, the company’s promoter, Samayat Services LLP, sold 90 crore shares in two equal parts at Rs 113.51 and Rs 113.61 per share, raising a total of about Rs 10,230 crore.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Movement

Vishal Mega Mart is currently trading at Rs 127.85, which is about 63.91% higher than its IPO price of Rs 78, reflecting strong gains since its listing.

However, the stock is trading approximately 4.95% lower than its 52-week high of Rs 134.50, showing a slight pullback from its recent peak.

Vishal Mega Mart's stock has dipped by 0.89% over the past week. However, the stock gained 1.43% over the last two weeks. In the longer term, it has delivered solid returns, rising 27.71% in the past three months and 14.25% over the last six months.

Vishal Mega Mart Q4 Results 2025

Vishal Mega Mart posted a strong performance in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24. The company’s revenue from operations rose 23.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,547.9 crore, up from Rs 2,068.9 crore. Gross profit grew by 31.6% to Rs 720.1 crore from Rs 547 crore, and the gross profit margin improved to 28.3% from 26.4%.

Reported EBITDA increased 42.5% to Rs 357.1 crore from Rs 250.5 crore, with the EBITDA margin rising to 14.0% from 12.1%. Profit after tax nearly doubled, growing 88.1% to Rs 115.1 crore from Rs 61.2 crore, with the PAT margin rising to 4.5% from 3.0%.

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA jumped 73.6% to Rs 208.1 crore from Rs 119.8 crore, while adjusted PAT more than doubled to Rs 128.1 crore from Rs 61 crore, marking a 109.9% rise. Overall, the company delivered robust growth in profitability and margins in the fourth quarter.

Vishal Mega Mart Share: Should You Buy?

According to Trendlyne data, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. has a Durability Score of 65, indicating high financial strength with stable revenues, consistent cash flows, and low debt. A score above 55 suggests strong long-term performance. The stock has a consensus recommendation of 'Buy' from 7 analysts, with an average share price target of Rs 130.14, reflecting a potential upside of 2.0% from the current level.

However, the stock’s Momentum Score is 33, which signals it is technically bearish in the short term. While momentum reflects short-term trends, durability and valuation offer a better view of long-term stock health.

Vishal Mega Mart Company Profile

Headquartered in Gurugram, Vishal Mega Mart offers a wide range of products under both in-house and third-party brands, spanning apparel, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods.

As of March 31, 2025, Vishal Mega Mart operates 696 stores across 458 cities, covering a total retail space of around 12.2 million square feet. In FY25, the company’s revenue was driven by three main categories—apparel contributed 44%, while general merchandise and FMCG each accounted for 28%.

The brand has built a strong and loyal customer base of approximately 145 million people. Its own brands contributed 73.1% to total revenue in FY25, up from 71.8% in FY24.

The company also continued to expand its quick commerce initiative, which now reaches 656 stores in 429 cities and serves a registered user base of 8.7 million.