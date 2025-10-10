Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Fall 9% in September, ETFs and Gold Funds Surge: AMFI

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), net equity inflows in September 2025 stood at Rs 30,422 crore, marking a 9% decrease from August's Rs 33,430 crore. This decline follows a 22% drop in August compared to July, indicating a sustained moderation in investor enthusiasm for equity funds. Segment-wise Inflows Show Mixed Trends Large-Cap Funds: Attracted Rs 2,319 crore, down from Rs 2,835 crore in August.



Hybrid Funds and New Fund Offers (NFOs) Also See Slowdown

Hybrid funds attracted Rs 9,397 crore in September, a decrease from Rs 15,294 crore in August. NFOs raised Rs 1,959 crore, lower than the Rs 2,904 crore in the previous month.



Debt Funds See Outflows, ETFs Shine

On the debt side, liquid funds faced significant outflows of Rs 66,042 crore, compared with Rs 13,350 crore in August. Corporate bond funds posted an outflow of Rs 1,444 crore, credit risk funds saw Rs 256 crore exit, and dividend funds recorded an outflow of Rs 168 crore.



In contrast, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted inflows of Rs 8,151 crore, up from Rs 7,244 crore, while gold ETFs recorded strong inflows of Rs 8,363 crore, sharply higher than Rs 2,190 crore in August.



Overall Mutual Fund Industry AUM Remains Resilient

Despite the moderation in equity and hybrid fund inflows, the mutual fund industry's total AUM rose to Rs 75.61 lakh crore in September from Rs 75.18 lakh crore in August. This steady growth underscores the sector's resilience and continued investor confidence.



