TCS To Add 5,000 Jobs In UK And Opens London AI Experience Zone & Design Studio
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will create 5,000 new jobs in the UK over the next three years as part of its ongoing investment in innovation and talent. The company also unveiled a new AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio, reinforcing its contribution to the UK economy and digital transformation.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services and consulting leader, has announced plans to create 5,000 new jobs in the United Kingdom over the next three years.
TCS has been active in the UK for more than 50 years, directly and indirectly supporting around 42,700 jobs across 19 sites. Its workforce includes 15,300 employees in technology roles such as engineering and data analytics, helping to address the country’s estimated £1.5 billion skills gap.
AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio
TCS also unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and London Design Studio, reimagining its flagship PacePort facility. The new studio aims to foster innovation and collaboration with UK enterprises and will be TCS’ second design hub globally, following the New York Design Studio.
Vinay Singhvi, Head of UK & Ireland, TCS, said, “The AI Experience Zone will further help to foster innovation in collaboration with businesses throughout the UK, helping in maintaining an edge in artificial intelligence and new technologies. Additionally, we are continuing to expand our footprint across the UK, with investment into innovation, people, and skills in all four nations.”
Economic Impact of TCS in the UK
A report by Oxford Economics, launched during a UK business delegation visit to the TCS Banyan Park campus in Mumbai, highlights TCS’ contribution to the UK economy:
£3.3 billion GBP contributed to the UK economy in FY2024
£780 million GBP total tax contribution, equivalent to the salaries of over 20,400 teachers
42,700 jobs supported directly or via the supply chain
Jason Stockwood, UK Minister for Investment, said, “Tata Group and its companies like TCS are central to this mission which ultimately will create jobs, put money in people’s pockets, and deliver economic growth across both countries.”
Investment in Skills and Innovation
TCS continues to invest in research and development, digital literacy, and STEM education through initiatives such as ‘Partnering for Skills,’ aiming to reskill more than 12,000 people for future STEM roles.
Nick Mayes, Principal Analyst at PAC, noted, “This latest investment from TCS reinforces its position as the leading provider of critical digital services in the UK. It plays a vital role in support complex, transformational programmes across many industry sectors, and this enhanced capability will put it in a strong position to help its clients harness the full potential of AI.”
Beyond business, TCS engages in community initiatives, including education and health programmes, and supports local events such as the London Marathon, which raised £73.5 million in 2024 for charities.
