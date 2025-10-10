TCS To Add 5,000 Jobs In UK And Opens London AI Experience Zone & Design Studio



TCS has been active in the UK for more than 50 years, directly and indirectly supporting around 42,700 jobs across 19 sites. Its workforce includes 15,300 employees in technology roles such as engineering and data analytics, helping to address the country’s estimated £1.5 billion skills gap.



AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio

TCS also unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and London Design Studio, reimagining its flagship PacePort facility. The new studio aims to foster innovation and collaboration with UK enterprises and will be TCS’ second design hub globally, following the New York Design Studio.



Vinay Singhvi, Head of UK & Ireland, TCS, said, “The AI Experience Zone will further help to foster innovation in collaboration with businesses throughout the UK, helping in maintaining an edge in artificial intelligence and new technologies. Additionally, we are continuing to expand our footprint across the UK, with investment into innovation, people, and skills in all four nations.”



Economic Impact of TCS in the UK

A report by Oxford Economics, launched during a UK business delegation visit to the TCS Banyan Park campus in Mumbai, highlights TCS’ contribution to the UK economy:

£3.3 billion GBP contributed to the UK economy in FY2024

£780 million GBP total tax contribution, equivalent to the salaries of over 20,400 teachers

42,700 jobs supported directly or via the supply chain