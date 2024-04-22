EV charging infra doubling in India every 6 months: Report

Advertisement

EVs charging boost: While the private sector and government are making all possible efforts to popularise Electric Vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure in the country is witnessing a significant improvement. As per a report prepared by ExperiencesWithEVs, a research analysis agency, that tracks the EV segment in the country, Combined Charging System (CCS2), a pivotal EV charging infrastructure, is witnessing a two-fold growth every year.

Charging Infra Boost

The CCS2 charging points have grown in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, says the ExperiencesWithEVs report. “Today there are 23 unique charge point operator (CPOs) with atleast 20 charging guns in a state/union territory. Six months ago, there were 21 CPOs with a lower cutoff of atleast 15 charging guns in a state / UT,” the report has added.

Stakeholders in the EV sector are also upbeat on the growth in electric mobility. “Incorporating EVs into India's services sector represents a transformative leap towards a greener and more sustainable future. As the leading EV charger installer in India, we have a front row seat to the current transformations happening in the Indian EV ecosystem,” says Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, which are leading EV charging station installers in the country.

In terms of charge point operators, Maharashtra leads from the front followed by Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan.

“Evera is revolutionising India's transportation landscape by electrifying 2.5 million commercial taxis. Having already achieved a significant milestone, Evera has surpassed 25 million green kilometres driven by their electric fleet. This embrace of EVs by the service sector heralds a triple-win scenario for businesses, the environment, and India's roadmap to decarbonisation,” says Nimish.

State-wise charging capacity

In terms of charge point operators, Tamil Nadu has fallen from fourth to seventh place in a year, whereas Gujarat jumped three places to third slot since the last count. “Tamil Nadu has a strong regional player like Zeon and high charging tariffs. Those could be some of the reasons why the growth has not kept up with other states.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Rajasthan has been gradually climbing and is now at the sixth slot,” the report has added. Gujarat’s jump can be attributed to Evolute Surat. Single-handedly, this CPO has increased the count of CCS2 charging points by over 200. The CPO’s user interface is similar to that of ChargeZone. The app is owned by Surat Municipal Corporation. Gujarat also had the highest number of CCS2 additions in the last six months at 350 charging points. The top 5 CCS2 states added over 100 CCS2 charging points in the last six months.

Himachal Pradesh had the highest relative increase of CCS2 charging points, close to 200 per cent, followed by Gujarat at 140 per cent . 13 states with a minimum of 100 charging points as of September 2023 grew at an average rate of 40 per cent.

“There are 27 cars per CCS2 charging point in India. This data doesn’t include the car registrations from Lakshadweep. The data for EV registrations was collected from Vahan Portal for the rest of the states except Telangana and Lakshadweep. Telangana data was generously provided by EVReporter,” adds the report. Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Evera, which is an EV cab aggregator service, electric vehicles (EVs) are revolutionising India's service sector, offering a clean and cost-effective pathway to the future.

“Taxis and ride-sharing companies are swiftly transitioning to EVs, driven by reduced operational costs by 30-40 per cent and a burgeoning eco-consciousness,” says Trivedi.



“This shift is not just about saving on fuel expenses by more than 60 per cent, it is catalysing a profound transformation. With mounting environmental concerns, global EV adoption is poised to rise by 24 per cent by FY28 offering the Indian automotive sector a lucrative opportunity to drive export growth up to $5 billion through EVs. Additionally, the domestic electric vehicles (EV) market is likely to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent by 2030,” says Trivedi.

