EV Push, Plantation Drive, Ram Mandir Visit: What’s On Errol Musk’s India Agenda?

Entreprenuer and father of Elon Musk, Errol Musk, is on a five-day India tour | Image: X

Entreprenuer and father of Elon Musk, Errol Musk, is on a five-day India tour after being anoited as the global advisory board member of EV major Servotech. Musk's India visit proves to proliferate the pace of fresh business collaborations, and enhance cultural ties with a planned stop in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

Errol Musk In India: How Is It Significant For India's Green Energy Sector?

Errol Musk will be see interacting wih key investors, policymakers, and top bureaucrats in meetings focused on feuling India's renewable energy growth story, including electic vehicle (EV) infrastructure. Reportedly, Errol will take part in a plantation drive that homegrown EV player Servotech will conduct on June 5 to commerate Worl Environment Day. Musk will also be seen visting the ggreen energy firm's EV charger and solar facility in Safiabad, Haryana.

As part of his itinerary, Musk will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, signaling his engagement with India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. Key ministers of state and top bureaucats are expected to be present.

Musk was appointed to Servotech's Global Advisory Board on May 5 gievn his extensive experience in technology, sustainable development, and infrastructure.

The company informed that Musk's appointment and India visit would act as guidance for its top brass in areas such as technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure. His visit to this south Asian nation further strengthens the Musk connection after Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, paid a visit to India for the launch of her book.

After completing his India tour on June 6, 2025, Errol Musk is expected to visit South Africa.