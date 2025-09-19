'Every Indian Has a Hunger to Own Land': Abhinandan Lodha Charts Real Bharat’s Realty Future'

At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Chairman Abhinandan Lodha unveiled his blueprint for reshaping India’s real estate beyond metropolitan skylines, rooting his vision in what he called “the hunger in every Indian to own land.”

Recounting his journey, Lodha shared how his entrepreneurial instincts first took shape in 2015 when he founded Tomorrow Capital, a private equity firm he led until 2021. The real estate story restarted almost accidentally during the pandemic. “It was the peak of Covid and happened by luck that I and my friend happened to own a large parcel of land in Dapoli,” he said. Instead of liquidating it conventionally, Lodha decided to test a digital-first approach. The gamble paid off: a 100-acre project sold out in just four weeks, proving the latent appetite for transparent, technology-enabled land ownership.

HoABL was then built on three pillars—governance, premiumisation, and transparency. “We are probably Asia’s only non-physical real estate business. None of our customers have visited our office or even the sites. Everything is done across a screen,” Lodha emphasised, noting that over 7,000 plots have already been sold through this model.

Explaining HoABL’s strategy, Lodha said the firm identifies locations where state and central infrastructure projects are driving growth beyond national averages. “The real value in land happens when you are at the fringe of a city, just three to five years away from boundary changes and urbanisation,” he explained. Currently, the company has shortlisted 48 locations, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Shimla and Goa.

On land as an asset class, Lodha pointed to historical resilience: “Across real estate cycles, land over a 10-year period gives you a 20%+ compounding return. You need to buy with a 10-year horizon in mind.” To de-risk investments, HoABL underwrites title, approvals, possession and liquidity challenges on behalf of buyers.

A scion of the Lodha family who branched out independently in 2020, Lodha has since amassed over 500 acres across the country. HoABL has partnered with HDFC Capital in a Rs 1,500 crore joint venture for low-rise expansions and is diversifying into vertical developments with a Rs 2,500 crore pipeline across 3.1 million sq ft in Mumbai’s Marine Lines, Chowpatty and Naigaon. The projects are slated to launch in Q2 FY26 and complete by 2030.

The company also boasts high-profile endorsements—Amitabh Bachchan recently acquired a plot in Ayodhya’s The Sarayu, while actor Kriti Sanon invested in Sol de Alibaug—both reinforcing confidence in HoABL’s heritage-driven approach.