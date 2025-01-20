Amitabh Bachchan Sells Duplex Flat In Mumbai For ₹83 Crore, THIS Is How Much He Paid For It 4 Years Back

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the game show KBC season 16. Amid this, the veteran actor minted a massive profit after he sold his apartment in Mumbai which he bought it four years ago.

How much did Amitabh Bachchan gain from selling his apartment in Mumbai?

According to the report of Square Yards, the duplex apartment is situated in the suburbs of Mumbai, The Atlantis by Crystal Group in Oshiwara. Reportedly, Big B sold this apartment for a whopping ₹83 crore. He had bought the apartment for ₹31 crore four years ago. As per reports, the sale transaction had a stamp duty of ₹4.98 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000.

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Source: Instagram

According to the report, the swanky apartment is a built-up area of 5704 sq ft and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq ft, and it is situated on the 27th and 28th floor. It also consists of terrace and six merchandised car parking spaces.

Other properties purchased by Amitabh Bachchan

According to a report in Mid-day, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug that costs upto ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The property purchased by the actor is a part of the project called A Alibaug.

File photo of Big B | Sourc: IMDb