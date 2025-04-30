Exide Industries Share Price: Battery Maker's Stock Plummets 5% After Modest Q4 Results 2025 - Details

Share Price of Exide Industries falls up to 5 per cent after company reported a modest 1.15% increase in its consolidated net profit. | Image: Freepik

Exide Industries Q4 Results 2025: Share Price of Exide Industries falls up to 5 per cent after the company reported a modest 1.15% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 186.87 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 184.74 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also saw a growth of 3.89%, reaching Rs 4,335.42 crore from Rs 4,172.9 crore a year ago.

Exide Industries Dividend 2025

The company’s Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2024-25, which will be paid within 30 days after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), subject to shareholder approval.

Exide Industries Dividend 2025 Record Date

The record date for the dividend has been set as July 19, 2025.

Exide Industries Q4 Results 2025 Highlights

On the business front, Exide witnessed strong demand in the replacement market for two-wheeler and four-wheeler batteries, with double-digit growth driven by its advanced product offerings. The industrial UPS segment also performed well due to rising demand for backup power solutions, and the solar business reported strong growth supported by government solarisation programs.

However, the home-UPS segment underperformed due to a weaker season and a high base, while the auto OEM segment was affected by reduced demand from vehicle manufacturers.

The industrial infrastructure business showed improvement in the fourth quarter, with order inflow and execution picking up in sectors like power, railways, and traction.

During FY25, Exide invested Rs 1,000 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), and an additional Rs 300 crore in April 2025, bringing the total investment in EESL to Rs 3,602.23 crore.