Why Does Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Fall 6% After Q4 FY25 Results? Explained

Bajaj Finance shares witnessed a sharp selloff early in the trading session. On the NSE, the stock dropped nearly 6% within the first hour of trade, hitting a day’s low of Rs 8,556 before slightly recovering. As of 1:13 PM, it was trading at Rs 8,616.00, down 477 pts or 5.25%.



A similar trend was seen on the BSE, where the stock opened at Rs 9,050.00 and touched a low of Rs 8,560.00. At the time of writing, it was trading at Rs 8,616.50, down 472.80 pts or 5.20%.



Bajaj Finance Q4 FY25

Despite the stock reaction, Bajaj Finance reported robust growth in its quarterly earnings. On a standalone basis, net profit rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 3,940 crore, compared to Rs 3,402 crore in the same period last year. Total income increased to Rs 15,808 crore from Rs 12,764 crore, while interest income climbed to Rs 13,824 crore from Rs 11,201 crore.



On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 19% YoY to Rs 4,546 crore, up from Rs 3,825 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 26% to Rs 4,16,661 crore as of March 31, 2025.



Non-performing assets (NPAs) remained well-controlled, with gross NPAs at 0.96% and net NPAs at 0.44%.



Bajaj Finance: Dividend, Bonus Issue, and Stock Split Announced

The board of directors declared a final dividend of Rs 44 per share and a special interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, both on shares with a Rs 2 face value. Additionally, the board approved a 1:1 stock split and a 4:1 bonus share issue, giving investors four bonus shares for every one share held.



