Explained: Hailing The Supreme Court’s Ruling Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Monet Securities

The Supreme Court’s June 8th verdict on the dispute involving Jindal Poly Films Ltd and Monet Securities Pvt Ltd marks a significant step in the class action suit proceedings under Section 245 of the Companies Act, 2013. In its judgment, the Supreme Court has set aside the orders of both the NCLT and the NCLAT regarding the maintainability of the case. However, post the June 8th order, Jindal Poly Films’ minority shareholders, on June 19th, approached the Supreme Court seeking to revive the class action suit.

Verdict: Setting Aside Maintainability Orders

A closer look at the court’s decision to adjudicate the dispute through arbitration reinforces the legal principle of party autonomy and the judiciary’s inclination towards offering a swift resolution mechanism. Along with setting aside the orders on maintainability and procedural questions, the matter before the Supreme Court warranted referring the case to a suitable legal forum. After careful consideration of the nature of the dispute, both parties, during the hearing of the case, consented to an order that referred the matter to arbitration.

“The counsel for the Appellant states that it has no objection if the Company Petition No. 58/2024 initiated by the respondent is disposed of and the disputes are referred to an Arbitrator appointed by this Hon'ble Court. In view of the aforesaid, the Company Petition No. 58/2024 is disposed of with consent of the parties and the disputes between the parties herein are referred to arbitration,” the order states.

The Supreme Court, therefore, has acted upon the consensus of both parties in the case and appointed Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Retd. Chief Justice, as the sole arbitrator, a decision given in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws. The ongoing disputes between the parties, therefore, remain alive and are to be carefully examined during arbitral proceedings.

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Intervention Applications Filed by Other Shareholders

It is also pertinent to note that the proceedings continued, in the NCLT and recently before the Supreme Court, only with Monet Securities Pvt Ltd, which holds approximately 9% shares of Jindal Poly Films, meeting the shareholding thresholds prescribed in accordance with the law. Further, the NCLT did not allow the intervention applications filed by certain shareholders seeking to participate in the proceedings. This affirms that Monet Securities Pvt Ltd, pursuant to NCLT’s order allowing its substitution, assumed the role of the lead petitioner in the case and continued the proceedings by legally representing the shareholder class.

Reaffirming the Principle of Party Autonomy

The principle of party autonomy forms the foundation of the process of arbitration. The Indian legal framework, in fact, clearly recognizes the freedom of the parties to choose this mechanism as their preferred route to seek resolution for disputes. The Supreme Court’s decision to refer the matter to arbitration reaffirms the principle that commercial disputes and matters relating to shareholder interest can be resolved seamlessly through a specialized arbitral forum. The verdict, therefore, acknowledges and reiterates the judicial system’s stance and approach towards issues pertaining to party autonomy in India.

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This order also shines a spotlight on the fact that agreements of this nature cannot be ignored merely because the dispute may have wider commercial implications. Therefore, it is imperative for all stakeholders to appreciate the fact that enforcing dispute resolution mechanisms in complex corporate disputes is undertaken to retain the meaning of such agreements.

Arbitration: A Specialized Dispute Resolution Mechanism

While the rights of the minority shareholders remain an important part of corporate governance, the question before the apex court was to decide whether the dispute could be resolved through this mechanism, in line with the parties’ mutual agreement. The approach adopted by the Supreme Court is aligned with the evolving Indian arbitration framework over the past few years. The dispute resolution framework referred to in the verdict is not only faster, but it also offers expertise and procedural flexibility to the parties involved.

The judgment does not dilute the rights of any of the parties but instead refers to arbitration as a forum to protect them. It is, therefore, crucial for all stakeholders to view this forum as a specialized dispute resolution mechanism rather than a process that is inferior to judicial adjudication.

Final Observations