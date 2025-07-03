Explained: HDB Financial Services Share Price Today After Market Debut - Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, witnessed a strong buying momentum on July 3, with its share price rising over 6% in early trade, just a day after listing on the Indian stock exchanges. The stock hit fresh 52-week highs on both BSE and NSE, reflecting robust investor confidence.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 840.70 and surged to an intraday high of Rs 891.65—its new 52-week high—before trading at Rs 871.35, up 30.45 or +3.62% at the time of filing this report.



HDB Financial Services Share Price Today

On the NSE, shares opened at Rs 842.00 and hit a high of Rs 891.90, also a 52-week record. The stock was last seen trading at Rs 870.30, rising 29.35 or +3.49% as of 11:38 AM.

The company’s market capitalisation now stands at Rs 72,155.71 crore, reflecting strong investor appetite following its IPO.





HDB Financial Services Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has initiated coverage on HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) with a bullish outlook, setting a June 2026 target price of Rs 900, implying a 22% potential upside. The estimate is based on an FY27 projected price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 3.0x.

“We initiate coverage on HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) with BUY and Jun-26E target price of Rs 900 (+22% upside), on FY27E P/B of 3.0x,” the report said.



Blockbuster IPO and Listing Details

HDB Financial Services launched its Rs 12,500-crore initial public offering (IPO) last week. The offer, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 10,000 crore by HDFC Bank, was oversubscribed 16.69 times, fueled by robust demand from institutional investors.



The company priced its shares in a range of Rs 700-740 per share. On listing day, July 2, HDB stock debuted at Rs 835 on BSE—12.83% above the issue price—and rose as high as Rs 850.45 before closing at Rs 840.90, up 13.63%.



HDFC Bank Retains Majority Stake

In a regulatory filing on July 2, HDFC Bank stated, "The Bank sold 13,51,35,135 shares of face value of ₹10 each of HDBFS in the IPO, post which the shareholding of the Bank in HDBFS has reduced to 74.19% of its total paid-up equity share capital."



The bank raised Rs 9,814 crore from the share sale.



Business Model and Use of Funds

HDB Financial Services offers a diversified financial portfolio including Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance, and Consumer Loans. The company said proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen its Tier-I capital base, supporting future business expansion and additional lending.



This IPO marked the second-largest listing in India in the past three years, after Hyundai’s Rs 27,000-crore issue, reinforcing the strong market interest in financial services companies.



