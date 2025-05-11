Explained: How 200-Acre BrahMos Missile Facility Will Turn Uttar Pradesh Into Defence Powerhouse?

Brahmos Missile News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He called the facility a proud achievement for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) and a major step forward in making India self-reliant in the defence sector.

The facility has already created around 500 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs. Rajnath Singh highlighted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had a clear vision while setting up the defence corridor — to make Uttar Pradesh the top defence production and export destination in the world.

180 MoUs Signed So Far

“A total of 180 MoUs have, so far, been signed in UPDIC with a proposed investment of Rs 34,000 crore, and an investment of Rs 4,000 crore has already been made. Major investments have been made in Aircraft manufacturing, UAVs, Drones, Ammunition, Composite & Critical materials, Small Arms, Textile and Parachute, etc.,” Rajnath Singh said.

"The highlight is that the participation of both the public sector and the private sector is being witnessed. In Lucknow itself, titanium and super alloy material plants are being started by PTC Industries Limited. In addition, the foundation of seven additional critical projects is being laid. This would accelerate the pace of India's self-reliance in the defence sector," he said.

He also underlined the government's ‘Make-in-India, Make-for-the-World’ vision and said that self-reliance includes both meeting India’s security needs and becoming a major exporter of defence equipment.

Project Completed In Just 40 Months

Quoting a recent report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, he said global military spending rose to $2,718 billion in 2024. “Such a massive market is an opportunity India must seize. The launch of the BrahMos facility is a firm stride towards making India a significant player in the world’s defence production ecosystem," he said.

He appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and credited DRDO scientists, engineers, and stakeholders for completing the project in just 40 months. “Given the current circumstances, it is crucial that we continue to achieve our goals in a time-bound and efficient manner,” he said.

BrahMos Is Not Just A Weapon: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh

Speaking about the BrahMos missile, Rajnath Singh said, "As far as BrahMos is concerned, you all know that it is one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world. BrahMos is not just a weapon, it is a message in itself — a message of the strength of our armed forces, a message of our deterrence to the enemy, and a message of our commitment to safeguarding our borders."

He expressed pride in the project and said, "It is our dream that Uttar Pradesh is known as the world’s top defence production and export destination. The BrahMos facility that is being inaugurated today, I believe, will be the pride of the UP Defence Corridor. It is not just Uttar Pradesh’s, but the country’s largest BrahMos integration and testing facility centre. This will also strongly support India's efforts towards self-reliance in the defence sector."

Emphasising the role of the private sector, he added, "While talking about the participation of the private sector, I am very happy to share that titanium and super-alloy material plants are being started by PTC Industries Limited in Lucknow. Apart from that, the foundation for seven additional critical projects is also being laid. This will certainly speed up India’s journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector."

Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor

Rajnath Singh reiterated the significance of the UP Defence Corridor and said, "In the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, major investments have been made in aircraft manufacturing, UAVs, drones, ammunition, composite & critical materials, small arms, textile and parachutes. What’s encouraging is that we are witnessing significant participation from both the public and private sectors in this corridor."

He concluded by reminding everyone of the government’s broader goals, "When our government moved forward with the vision of a Defence Corridor in Uttar Pradesh, we had many major goals before us. Among them, one of our objectives was also to develop Uttar Pradesh once again as a production centre for the country. The UP Defence Corridor passes through Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Agra, and Aligarh, and these nodes will emerge as new centres of development in the times to come."

Inside A 200-acre Facility

The 200-acre facility in Lucknow will focus on integrating booster subassemblies, avionics, propellant, and ramjet engines. It will also house design and administrative blocks. With a cost of around Rs 300 crore, the complex will boost skill development among students from ITIs, engineering, and supervisory backgrounds. This initiative aims to reduce job migration by creating local employment.

As part of the launch, BrahMos Aerospace selected 36 trainees for the facility’s operations. Five of them were honoured by the Chief Minister during the event.