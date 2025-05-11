'Ask Pakistan About Its Power': Yogi Adityanath Confirms India Used BrahMos Missile in Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday confirmed that India used the BrahMos missile during 'Operation Sindoor' to target military establishments and terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Speaking at the inauguration of the BrahMos missile production unit at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said, “You must have seen a glimpse of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. If you didn’t, then just ask the people of Pakistan about the power of the BrahMos missile.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in combating terrorism, he added, “PM Narendra Modi has declared that any act of terrorism going forward will be considered an act of war. The problem of terrorism cannot be solved until we crush it completely. To defeat terrorism, we must all unite and speak with one voice under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Terrorism does not understand the language of love — it must be answered in its own language. Through Operation Sindoor, India has sent a strong message to the world.”

Operation Sindoor, under which India carried out military strikes at nine locations in Pakistan, stands as a testament to the nation’s defence capabilities.

During the event, Adityanath also announced the allotment of 200 acres of land in Uttar Pradesh for the BrahMos project, underscoring his government’s commitment to national security and self-reliance in defence production.

What Is BrahMos Missile?

According to the official website of BrahMos Aerospace, BrahMos is the first supersonic cruise missile known to be in service.

A joint venture between India and Russia, its name is derived from the Brahmaputra River in India and the Moskva River in Russia.

The BrahMos missile can be launched from land, sea, or air, and has a range of 290 to 400 kilometers with a top speed of Mach 2.8.