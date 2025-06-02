Explained: How Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Is Rising And What Investors Should Do?

Reliance Power Share Price: Reliance Power, led by Anil Ambani, has been making significant progress recently, both in its business and on the stock market. | Image: Reuters

Reliance Power Share Price: Reliance Power, led by Anil Ambani, has been showing strong signs of growth and improving financial health recently. Currently, Reliance Power’s stock is trading around Rs 62 levels, up nearly 6% on the day.

Reliance Power’s share price has shown strong growth over different time periods. In the last 52 weeks, the stock’s price ranged from a low of Rs 23.26 to a high of Rs 62.80.

Over the past week, the share price rose by 22.35%, and in two weeks it gained 35.85%. Over one month, the stock surged 54.46%, and in three months it climbed 86.28%.

Looking at a longer timeframe, Reliance Power’s share price increased by 152.77% in one year, 372.43% in two years, and 346.58% in three years. The biggest jump came over five years, with the stock soaring an impressive 2,825.94%.

How Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Is Rising?

The company has been actively working to reduce its debt and expand its clean energy business. One major step was when its subsidiary, Sasan Power Limited, repaid $150 million (around Rs 1,285 crore) to IIFCL, UK, at the end of 2024.

Over the past year, Reliance Power has repaid a total of Rs 5,338 crore, which helped improve its debt-to-equity ratio significantly, from 1.61 in FY24 to 0.88 in FY25.

Reliance Power has also secured important new orders, including a large renewable energy project through its subsidiary Reliance NU Energies.

This project involves 350 MW of solar power combined with a 175 MW/700 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), making the company a key player in India’s growing solar and energy storage market.

On the funding front, Reliance Power has been active as well. In September 2024, the company announced plans to raise long-term funds through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) and other methods.

In December 2024, it raised Rs 1,525 crore by issuing equity-linked warrants, helping to further strengthen its financial position.

Reliance Power Share Price Target 2025

Experts see a positive trend for Reliance Power. Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, said the stock has been in a bullish phase for four consecutive weeks, breaking out above Rs 52-54 with strong volumes.

He suggests that this momentum is likely to continue and that investors should consider trailing stop losses to maximise profits while protecting themselves.

Reliance Power Share Key Details

From a financial health perspective, Reliance Power scores well. According to Trendlyne, it has a high durability score of 70, indicating strong and consistent financial performance with stable revenues and low debt. Its valuation score of 73 shows the stock is currently priced affordably, making it attractive to investors.

The company also has a high momentum score of 71, meaning there is strong buyer demand and technical strength in the stock.

Considering all these factors, Reliance Power looks like a stock on the rise, supported by solid financial management, new growth projects, and positive market sentiment.

For investors, this could be a good opportunity to buy or hold the stock, keeping an eye on key support levels around Rs 52-54 and using appropriate risk management strategies.