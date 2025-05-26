Explained: What Triggered Mumbai’s Earliest Monsoon in Decades as It Arrives 17 Days Ahead of Schedule

Mumbai is set to see its earliest monsoon arrival ever, as the conditions are favourable for the arrival of monsoon and the southwest monsoon arrived early to Mumbai this year, on May 26, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This marks the arrival of monsoon 16 days prior to the usual June 11 onset date.

Up until now, the record for the city's earliest monsoon onset was May 29, which was logged in the years 1956, 1962 and 1971.

This record has been broken by the early onset on southwest monsoon as heavy rain began in the city late on Sunday, May 25, and continued through Monday, May 26.

Current Scenario

As of May 25, the southwest monsoon has reached Devgad in Konkan - almost 10 days ahead of its normal date of onset, which is June 5 for Maharashtra as well as Goa.

IMD took to posting on X, saying, "The Southwest Monsoon has advanced to Mumbai today, 26th May 2025, against the normal date of advancement, 11th June. Thus, the monsoon has arrived in Mumbai 16 days earlier than usual. This marks the earliest monsoon advancement over Mumbai during the period 2001–2025."

In a separate post on X, IMD wrote that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into several regions, including parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra (with Mumbai included), Karnataka (including Bengaluru), Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Additionally, monsoon has also spread over northeastern states like Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Red Alerts

The IMD has also issued red alerts for several regions including Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra as well as Karnataka as severe weather conditions have been triggered, predicting strong winds, intense rainfall, and thunderstorms.

Public Transport Disrupted

Mumbai's railway network has also been facing several disruptions due to rainwater flooding multiple tracks.

Additionally, services have been suspended between Wadala Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Terminus (CSMT) due to waterlogging.