PM Modi Inaugurated India's Most Powerful 9,000 HP Electric Freight Locomotive Engine In Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has unveiled Indian Railways' first 9,000 HP electric locomotive engine in Dahod, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the locomotive manufacturing shop at Dahod's rolling stock workshop and he was accompanied by the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat Tour

As PM Modi is on a two-day tour of Gujarat for Monday and Tuesday, he will inaugurate multiple development initiatives in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar.

These projects, including the Indian Railway undertakings as well as state government schemes, are collectively worth more than Rs 24,000 crore.

Dahod Locomotive Workshop: Details

The foundation stone of the Dahod locomotive workshop was laid in the year 2022 and within a span of 3 years, this production facility was completed.

This Railways Ministry project has been built with an investment of Rs 21,405 crore.

Additionally, the 9,000 HP locomotive engine has been manufactured as part of the 'Make in India' programme, an official statement said.

The locomotive engines produced at the Dahod Locomotive Workshop will be capable of transporting 4,600 tonnes of freight.

The workshop plans to manufacture 1,200 engines roughly, in the next decade.

This manufacturing setup can produce 120 locomotives annually, with the capability to increase output to 150 units per annum based on market requirements, the statement said.

The manufacturing facility will also serve both domestic requirements as well as the purpose of exporting, it added.

Not only will these powerful engines enhance the cargo-carrying capability of the Indian Railways' network but the locomotives will also incorporate regenerative braking technology and feature energy-efficient designs, while supporting eco-friendly railway operations.