Explained: What Triggered The 8% Crash In Astral Share Price

Astral share price witnessed a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, falling over 8% intraday after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q1 FY26 results.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,306.10, hit an intraday low of Rs 1,275.00, and was trading at Rs 1,284.00 at 12:48 PM, down 7.11% or 98.25 pts.

Astral share price Today

A similar trend was seen on the NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 1,310.10, touched a low of Rs 1,275.00, and was trading at Rs 1,283.20, down 7.12% or 98.40 pts at the same time.

What’s behind the fall?

For Q1 FY26, Astral reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.1 crore, a 32.5% decline from Rs 120.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,361.2 crore from Rs 1,383.0 crore year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 194 crore, compared to Rs 226 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin slipped to 14.3% from 16.4%.



PVC Price Volatility Hurts Margins

During the quarter, polymer prices remained volatile, with average PVC prices dropping 14% year-on-year compared to a 4-5% decline in Q4 FY25. This sharp fall led to inventory losses and hurt realisations.

However, Astral management noted that PVC prices have begun stabilising from the start of Q2, which could support better realisation and stronger demand going forward.



