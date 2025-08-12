JSW Cement IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via NSE, BSE, and Registrar

Updated 12 August 2025 at 11:39 IST
JSW Cement’s Rs 3,600 crore IPO, structured as a book-built issue, comprises a fresh issuance of 10.88 crore shares worth Rs 1,600 crore and an offer for sale of 13.61 crore shares totalling Rs 2,000 crore.
The share allotment for the IPO is scheduled to be finalized today.
JSW Cement IPO GMP Today
As of the latest update on August 12, 2025, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 4.25. This puts the estimated listing price at Rs 151.25, approximately 2.89% higher than the IPO’s cap price, suggesting a modest premium on debut, according to a market tracker website.
JSW Cement IPO Allotment Today
The share allotment for JSW Cement IPO was finalised on August 12, 2025. Investors can now check if they have been allotted shares ahead of the tentative listing date on August 14, 2025, when the stock is scheduled to debut on the NSE and BSE.
How to Check JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status on BSE
Investors of the NSDL IPO can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:
Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select issue type and issue name
Enter your application number or PAN number
Fill out the Captcha requirements and search
Checking Allotment Status on NSE
To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:
1. On the NSE website visit the IPO bid verification page.
2. Register on the website if you are a new user.
3. Select 'JSW Cement'.
4. Enter your application number and other requisite details.
5. Click on 'Get Data'.
How to check through the registrar
Visit the official registrar's website:
Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status.
Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.
Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.
