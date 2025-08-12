JSW Cement IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via NSE, BSE, and Registrar



JSW Cement IPO GMP Today

As of the latest update on August 12, 2025, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 4.25. This puts the estimated listing price at Rs 151.25, approximately 2.89% higher than the IPO’s cap price, suggesting a modest premium on debut, according to a market tracker website.



JSW Cement IPO Allotment Today

The share allotment for JSW Cement IPO was finalised on August 12, 2025. Investors can now check if they have been allotted shares ahead of the tentative listing date on August 14, 2025, when the stock is scheduled to debut on the NSE and BSE.



How to Check JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status on BSE



Investors of the NSDL IPO can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select issue type and issue name

Enter your application number or PAN number

Fill out the Captcha requirements and search



Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:

1. On the NSE website visit the IPO bid verification page.

2. Register on the website if you are a new user.

3. Select 'JSW Cement'.

4. Enter your application number and other requisite details.

5. Click on 'Get Data'.



How to check through the registrar

Visit the official registrar's website:

Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status.

Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.

Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.



Read More - Highway Infrastructure Share Price Makes Strong Debut at 67% Premium

Disclaimer



The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds

