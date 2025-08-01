Explained: Why India’s Russian Oil Imports Are a ‘Point of Irritation’ in US Relations

Updated 1 August 2025 at 11:27 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has openly criticised India’s continued import of discounted Russian oil, calling it a major "point of irritation" in Washington’s relationship with New Delhi. His comments come as President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports and hinted at deeper energy cooperation with Pakistan.
Rubio: India’s Russian Oil Buys Fuel Moscow’s War Machine
Speaking to Fox Radio on Thursday, Secretary Rubio said, “India’s purchases of Russian oil are helping to sustain Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine and it is most certainly a point of irritation in New Delhi’s relationship with Washington.”
While acknowledging that India is a “strategic partner” of the US, Rubio noted that such partnerships are rarely aligned “100 percent of the time.” He admitted India has “huge energy needs,” adding that the country relies on Russian oil because “it’s sanctioned, it’s cheap, and sold under global price due to sanctions.”
However, Rubio warned that this discount-driven dependency was inadvertently enabling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
“Unfortunately, that is helping to sustain the Russian war effort,” he said. “We also have many other points of cooperation with India, but this remains a sore spot.”
Trump Tariffs Seen as Strategic Pressure on New Delhi
In a move widely interpreted as a warning shot to India, President Trump on Thursday imposed a 25% tariff on a range of Indian imports. He also threatened an additional penalty on India for purchasing Russian military and energy equipment, raising fears of escalating trade friction between the two allies.
Rubio defended the administration’s growing disappointment, stating, “What you’re seeing the President express is the very clear frustration that with so many other oil vendors available, India continues to buy so much from Russia, which in essence is helping to fund the war effort.”
Trump Announces Surprise Oil Deal with Pakistan
In a surprising twist, Trump also announced a new energy partnership with India’s rival, Pakistan.
“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote in a statement.
“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”
The move is being seen as an attempt to pressure New Delhi to rethink its energy and geopolitical allegiances, especially at a time when the US is fast reshaping its trade relationships with allies like the UK, Japan, and the European Union.
Read More - Stocks to Watch On August 1: Adani, Maruti, Coal India, Swiggy & More
China Hits Back: “Why Can the US Light Fires But Ban Others From Lighting Lamps?”
At a separate UN Security Council meeting, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Geng Shuang, directly called out US hypocrisy over Russian trade.
“In fact, the US itself continues to engage in trade with Russia to this day. Why should it be acceptable for the US to do so, but not for others?” Geng asked.
“Isn’t this ‘only allowing oneself to set fires while forbidding others from lighting lamps?’” he added, mocking the double standards at play.
What’s Next for India-US Ties?
While India has not officially responded to the comments or the tariff move, diplomatic insiders suggest that backchannel discussions are already underway. With global power balances shifting and Washington pushing for alignment, India may soon face tough choices in balancing energy security with strategic partnerships.
Published 1 August 2025 at 08:57 IST