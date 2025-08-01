Explained: Why India’s Russian Oil Imports Are a ‘Point of Irritation’ in US Relations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has openly criticised India’s continued import of discounted Russian oil, calling it a major "point of irritation" in Washington’s relationship with New Delhi. His comments come as President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports and hinted at deeper energy cooperation with Pakistan.



Rubio: India’s Russian Oil Buys Fuel Moscow’s War Machine

Speaking to Fox Radio on Thursday, Secretary Rubio said, “India’s purchases of Russian oil are helping to sustain Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine and it is most certainly a point of irritation in New Delhi’s relationship with Washington.”



While acknowledging that India is a “strategic partner” of the US, Rubio noted that such partnerships are rarely aligned “100 percent of the time.” He admitted India has “huge energy needs,” adding that the country relies on Russian oil because “it’s sanctioned, it’s cheap, and sold under global price due to sanctions.”



However, Rubio warned that this discount-driven dependency was inadvertently enabling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“Unfortunately, that is helping to sustain the Russian war effort,” he said. “We also have many other points of cooperation with India, but this remains a sore spot.”



Trump Tariffs Seen as Strategic Pressure on New Delhi

In a move widely interpreted as a warning shot to India, President Trump on Thursday imposed a 25% tariff on a range of Indian imports. He also threatened an additional penalty on India for purchasing Russian military and energy equipment, raising fears of escalating trade friction between the two allies.



Rubio defended the administration’s growing disappointment, stating, “What you’re seeing the President express is the very clear frustration that with so many other oil vendors available, India continues to buy so much from Russia, which in essence is helping to fund the war effort.”



Trump Announces Surprise Oil Deal with Pakistan

In a surprising twist, Trump also announced a new energy partnership with India’s rival, Pakistan.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote in a statement.