Stocks To Watch On August 1: Adani, Maruti, Coal India, Swiggy, Dabur, ITC Among Key Movers As Markets Eye Global Cues

The domestic equity markets are expected to open on a softer note on Friday, August 1, as global cues turn cautious following the expiration of the US tariff deadline. Investor sentiment is already fragile after benchmark indices ended in the red on Thursday.



On July 31, the NSE Nifty 50 shed 87 points or 0.35% to close at 24,768, while the BSE Sensex dropped 296 points or 0.36% to settle at 81,185.

Here are the major stocks and developments to watch out for on Friday.



Stocks To Watch Today

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Gautam Adani, saw its consolidated net profit plunge 44.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 976.48 crore in the first quarter of FY26, as per its exchange filing on Thursday. This is a sharp fall from Rs 1,772.26 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also dropped 13.96% YoY to Rs 21,916.20 crore, compared to Rs 25,472.40 crore last year.



Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India surprised the Street by reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings, even as operating margins declined and domestic auto sales remained subdued.

India’s largest carmaker posted a net profit of Rs 3,712 crore, up 1.7% from Rs 3,650 crore a year ago. The company attributed the outperformance to a sharp rise in other income, which nearly doubled YoY to Rs 1,823 crore from Rs 975 crore.



Coal India

State-run Coal India posted a significant 20.19% YoY decline in Q1FY26 net profit to Rs 8,734.17 crore, from Rs 10,943.55 crore in Q1FY25. The miner also reported a 4.43% decline in revenue, which stood at Rs 35,842 crore compared to Rs 37,503 crore a year ago.



Swiggy

Foodtech major Swiggy reported a widened net loss of Rs 1,197 crore in Q1 FY26, up from a loss of Rs 611 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite this, revenue from operations jumped nearly 54% YoY to Rs 4,961 crore.



Dabur India

FMCG player Dabur India posted a net profit of Rs 508.29 crore for Q1 FY26, up 2.82% from Rs 494.35 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew slightly by 1.66% to Rs 3,404.58 crore. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 667.8 crore.



Read More - UPI Changes Effective August 1: What Every User Must Know



Mankind Pharma

Pharmaceutical firm Mankind Pharma saw an 18.1% YoY fall in Q1 net profit to Rs 444.6 crore, while revenue grew 24.5% YoY to Rs 3,570 crore.



Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements reported a 23.1% YoY rise in net profit attributable to owners at Rs 788 crore, up from Rs 640 crore in Q1FY25. The total net profit stood at Rs 970 crore, registering a 24% increase.

Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas announced a strategic agreement with Waree Energy to supply 50,000 scmd (standard cubic meters per day) of PNG to a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Valsad, Gujarat. The facility, currently under construction, is expected to be operational by Q4 FY26.

Auto Stocks in Focus

Automobile companies are set to release their July sales numbers today. Market participants will closely monitor these figures, especially for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, to gauge rural and industrial demand recovery.

Earnings Today

Earnings for several marquee names are due today, including:

ITC

Adani Power

Tata Power Company

UPL

LIC Housing Finance

Delhivery

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

Godrej Properties

Graphite India

G R Infraprojects

JK Lakshmi Cement

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Symphony

Tube Investments of India

Investors should brace for heightened market volatility as these earnings could swing stock-specific momentum.



IPO’s Today - Listings to Watch

Mainboard Listing

Shanti Gold International



SME Listings

Shree Refrigerations

Sellowrap Industries

Patel Chem Specialities