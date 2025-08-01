Stocks To Watch On August 1: Adani, Maruti, Coal India, Swiggy, Dabur, ITC Among Key Movers As Markets Eye Global Cues

Updated 1 August 2025 at 08:34 IST
The domestic equity markets are expected to open on a softer note on Friday, August 1, as global cues turn cautious following the expiration of the US tariff deadline. Investor sentiment is already fragile after benchmark indices ended in the red on Thursday.
On July 31, the NSE Nifty 50 shed 87 points or 0.35% to close at 24,768, while the BSE Sensex dropped 296 points or 0.36% to settle at 81,185.
Here are the major stocks and developments to watch out for on Friday.
Stocks To Watch Today
Adani Enterprises
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Gautam Adani, saw its consolidated net profit plunge 44.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 976.48 crore in the first quarter of FY26, as per its exchange filing on Thursday. This is a sharp fall from Rs 1,772.26 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also dropped 13.96% YoY to Rs 21,916.20 crore, compared to Rs 25,472.40 crore last year.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India surprised the Street by reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings, even as operating margins declined and domestic auto sales remained subdued.
India’s largest carmaker posted a net profit of Rs 3,712 crore, up 1.7% from Rs 3,650 crore a year ago. The company attributed the outperformance to a sharp rise in other income, which nearly doubled YoY to Rs 1,823 crore from Rs 975 crore.
Coal India
State-run Coal India posted a significant 20.19% YoY decline in Q1FY26 net profit to Rs 8,734.17 crore, from Rs 10,943.55 crore in Q1FY25. The miner also reported a 4.43% decline in revenue, which stood at Rs 35,842 crore compared to Rs 37,503 crore a year ago.
Swiggy
Foodtech major Swiggy reported a widened net loss of Rs 1,197 crore in Q1 FY26, up from a loss of Rs 611 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite this, revenue from operations jumped nearly 54% YoY to Rs 4,961 crore.
Dabur India
FMCG player Dabur India posted a net profit of Rs 508.29 crore for Q1 FY26, up 2.82% from Rs 494.35 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew slightly by 1.66% to Rs 3,404.58 crore. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 667.8 crore.
Mankind Pharma
Pharmaceutical firm Mankind Pharma saw an 18.1% YoY fall in Q1 net profit to Rs 444.6 crore, while revenue grew 24.5% YoY to Rs 3,570 crore.
Ambuja Cements
Ambuja Cements reported a 23.1% YoY rise in net profit attributable to owners at Rs 788 crore, up from Rs 640 crore in Q1FY25. The total net profit stood at Rs 970 crore, registering a 24% increase.
Gujarat Gas
Gujarat Gas announced a strategic agreement with Waree Energy to supply 50,000 scmd (standard cubic meters per day) of PNG to a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Valsad, Gujarat. The facility, currently under construction, is expected to be operational by Q4 FY26.
Auto Stocks in Focus
Automobile companies are set to release their July sales numbers today. Market participants will closely monitor these figures, especially for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, to gauge rural and industrial demand recovery.
Earnings Today
Earnings for several marquee names are due today, including:
ITC
Adani Power
Tata Power Company
UPL
LIC Housing Finance
Delhivery
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Godrej Properties
Graphite India
G R Infraprojects
JK Lakshmi Cement
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)
Narayana Hrudayalaya
Symphony
Tube Investments of India
Investors should brace for heightened market volatility as these earnings could swing stock-specific momentum.
IPO’s Today - Listings to Watch
Mainboard Listing
Shanti Gold International
SME Listings
Shree Refrigerations
Sellowrap Industries
Patel Chem Specialities
These listings may attract speculative interest, especially in the SME segment.
Cautious Start Expected Amid Global Overhang
With global trade concerns on the rise due to the US tariff deadline and mixed earnings domestically, the Indian equity markets are likely to see a cautious opening. Investors are advised to closely track corporate earnings and global news flows for short-term cues.
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day.
