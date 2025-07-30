Explained: Why Sona Comstar Sent a Cease-and-Desist Notice to Rani Kapur

In a surprising twist to what began as a personal loss, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) has issued a cease-and-desist notice to Rani Kapur, the mother of late chairman Sunjay Kapur, alleging that she is spreading defamatory and misleading claims about the company’s governance practices following her son’s sudden demise in June 2025.

What does a cease-and-desist notice mean?

It is a legal warning that demands the recipient stop certain actions—typically to avoid litigation. In this case, it aims to halt what the company considers misinformation. By issuing a cease-and-desist notice, Sona Comstar is formally warning Rani Kapur to stop making statements it deems false and harmful. Such notices are often a precursor to legal action if the recipient does not comply.

Why was the notice sent?

Rani Kapur had written to the company’s board and markets regulator SEBI, claiming she was pressured into signing legal documents soon after Sunjay's death. She also alleged that she lost access to her personal bank accounts and was left out of key decisions, including the appointment of directors.



She even requested a postponement of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 25, seeking time to grieve and to clarify matters related to leadership and succession.

How did the company respond?

Sona Comstar rejected all allegations, stating that Rani Kapur has not held any shareholding or operational role since 2019. The company insisted that it followed due legal process and did not require her involvement in board decisions.

Furthermore, it proceeded with the AGM, during which Priya Sachdev Kapur—Sunjay’s widow—was appointed a non-executive director with overwhelming shareholder support.



The company called Rani’s statements "baseless and legally untenable" and issued the legal notice to prevent further reputational damage.

What's next?