Sunjay Kapur Net Worth and Legacy: How the Auto Billionaire Built His Rs 10,300 Cr Fortune

Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar and a key voice in India’s manufacturing and electric mobility sectors, passed away on 12 June 2025, leaving behind a legacy that bridged industry, innovation, policy, and sport.

He was widely respected not only for steering one of India’s most influential auto tech firms, but also for shaping the national discourse on the future of mobility and entrepreneurship.

Sunjay Kapur's net worth

Sunjay Kapur’s principal source of wealth was his substantial shareholding in Sona Comstar, the automotive technology firm he both inherited and strategically scaled into a global enterprise.

As per Forbes, his estimated net worth stood at Rs 10,300 crore (approximately $1.2 billion), with peaks of around Rs 13,000 crore recorded in 2022 and 2024.

Assets Owned by Sunjay Kapur

His financial portfolio was built around his equity in the company, supplemented by investments across real estate and other private assets.

Although details of his property holdings remain undisclosed, Forbes notes that his overall wealth included company shares, market investments, and tangible assets.

According to some media reports, he is also believed to have invested in financial instruments—such as bonds—for his children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor. His family has a home in Delhi and as well as a residence in London.

Sunjay Kapur’s Personal Life

Kapur is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, and their four children — Samaira, Safira, Kiaan, and Azarias. In 2003, he was married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in a grand ceremony but got divorced seven years later. Following their separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

An alumnus of The Doon School, Kapur pursued a business degree from the University of Buckingham (UK) and completed executive education at Harvard Business School (OPM), MIT, and Wharton. He remained deeply engaged in education and sports, serving on the Board of Governors of The Doon School and chairing its Sports Committee.

Outside work, Kapur was an avid polo player. He founded the Aureus Polo team (formerly Sona Polo), which won championships in India, the UK, and the US. His commitment to promoting the sport within corporate and academic spaces was widely recognized.

Kapur's successor

Kapur's current wife, model-actor Priya Sachdev, who has been involved in managing his business affairs and family office, is widely seen as the main heir to his business. Additionally, Sona Comstar appoints Jeffrey Mark Overly as chairman following Kapur's death. Overly, an independent director since 2021, brings 43 years of experience.

About Sona Comstar

At the helm of Sona Comstar, a Gurugram-headquartered company he led since its early years, Kapur transformed the enterprise into a global supplier of precision-engineered automotive systems. With manufacturing and R&D footprints across India, the US, Serbia, Mexico, and China, the company has become a crucial supplier to the fast-expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. Sona Comstar is listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Kapur played an active role in policy shaping as Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region, representing seven Indian states and three Union Territories. He was a member of the CII National Council and contributed to key forums on trade policy, smart manufacturing, sustainability, and global value chains.

Industry Leadership with a broader purpose