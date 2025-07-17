Explained: Why TCS’s Bench Policy Is Sparking Anger Among IT Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s biggest Information Technology (IT) firm, has upset many employees with a new rule that gives them only 35 days on the bench. The policy has raised fresh concerns about job security in the country’s $250-billion IT industry.

What is this policy?

In IT firms, “bench” refers to employees who are between projects. While they are still on payroll but not actively assigned to client work. It’s usually a temporary phase and is used for reskilling or awaiting deployment.

What’s new at TCS?

As per the new rule, TCS employees who remain on the bench for over 35 days may face warnings or even job loss. Media reports suggest the company wants staff to take up any available roles—whether or not they match the employee’s location or area of expertise.

Why the Backlash?

Many employees feel that 35 days is too short to find a suitable project, especially when openings don’t match their skills. Some say they’re being pushed to take up roles outside their expertise or move to new locations on short notice.

There’s also frustration over poor communication and lack of support during the bench period. TCS staff have shared their concerns on internal forums and social media, with many expressing rising anxiety.

What is TCS' take?

TCS hasn’t shared any official details about the policy, but the company has always stressed the importance of internal job shifts and upskilling. The new rule seems to be part of its effort to stay flexible in a tough global market.



Bottomline