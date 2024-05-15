Exports Up 1% to $35 bn in April; Trade Deficit Widens to 4-month High

Advertisement

Trade data: India’s merchandise exports rose by 1 per cent to $34.99 billion in April even as the trade deficit widened to a four-month high of $19.1 billion during the month, according to government data. A robust growth in sectors ranging from electronics to chemicals, petroleum products, and pharmaceuticals has propelled to see a positive growth in exports despite global economic uncertainties.

Import data:

The country’s imports also increased by 10.25 per cent to $54.09 billion in the month under review from $49.06 billion in April 2023 due to a significant jump in gold imports.

Merchandise exports grew by 1.08 per cent at $34.99 billion in April 2024 as compared to $34.62 billion in April 2023. The main drivers of merchandise exports growth during April 2024 include electronic goods, organic and inorganic chemicals, petroleum products and drugs and pharmaceuticals. Electronic goods exports increased by 25.8 per cent from $2.11 billion in April 2023 to $2.65 billion in April 2024. Exports of organic and inorganic chemicals increase by 16.75 per cent from $2.14 billion in April 2023 to $2.50 billion in April 2024.

(With PTI inputs)