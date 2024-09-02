sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:27 IST, September 2nd 2024

Factory activity growth hits three-month low in August: PMI

Growth in Asia's third-largest economy slowed to 6.7 per cent last quarter from 7.8 per cent as government spending fell, official data showed on Friday.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
India should aim $500 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2030
The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global, fell for a second month in August | Image: Freepik
