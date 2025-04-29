Fake Buy, Sell Order To Inflate Stock Prices: How This Broker 'Spoofed' Markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an ex parte interim order against Patel Wealth Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (PWAPL) and its directors after uncovering widespread 'spoofing' activities between January 2022 and January 2025.



Spoofing refers to the manipulative practice of placing large buy or sell orders without any real intention to execute them. This creates a false sense of demand or supply, deceiving other investors into trading at artificial prices.



How The Broker Manipulated Prices

According to SEBI, PWAPL, a registered stockbroker, placed large fully disclosed orders significantly above or below the market price, creating a misleading picture of heavy demand or supply in various scrips. While these massive orders sat in the system, PWAPL executed small, real trades on the opposite side of the market, profiting from price movements their fake orders triggered.



Once the real trades were completed, PWAPL swiftly cancelled the large fake orders. This method was repeated over 292 scrip contract days across 173 different stocks, creating significant disruption in market integrity​.



Real Case Examples: Coffee Day and Syrma SGS

SEBI’s investigation highlighted two illustrative cases:

In the scrip of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on September 14, 2022, PWAPL placed huge fake buy orders, executed sell trades at inflated prices, and later canceled the fake orders, making around Rs 9 lakh in illegal gains​.

A similar pattern was seen in Syrma SGS Technology Ltd on August 29, 2022, where PWAPL made approximately Rs 4.44 lakh​.