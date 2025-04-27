PNB’s Brady House, Site of Rs 13,000 Crore Scam, Now Serves Coffee — Have You Had a Sip?

In a vivid contrast, the erstwhile infamous Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Mumbai has been transformed into a cozy cafe now. The address was the hub of India's largest bank fraud, led by businessman Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who are alleged to have defrauded the bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore between 2011 and 2017.

One of the largest financial scams to have shook the nation was previously centered on the Brady House skyscraper in the fort neighborhood of south Mumbai which will now operate as a hub for business meeting and coffee.

PNB Bank: The Infamous Fraud

Brady House branch located in Mumbai's Fort area made headlines when it came to light that Modi and Choksi's firms received forged Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) from PNB officials. Such LoUs ensured illegal fund routing, resulting in a huge banking scam.

On this, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sealed off the branch in February 2018, and all activities stopped while entry without previous authorization was forbidden. CBI seals bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai, several probe agencies keep investigating

PNB Bank: A New Beginning

Flash forward to 2025, and the previously scandalous location has been repurposed as a quaint cafe. Customers can now sip organic coffee and listen to soothing music in a peaceful atmosphere, a stark contrast to the turmoil that previously surrounded the building. The change represents how a scandal turn to tranquility, providing a new vision for the area.

PNB Bank: Looking Back

Though the cafe itself is a soothing oasis, it is also an reminder of a serious financial corruption that took place here. The PNB scandal resulted in banking practices being placed under intense examination and brought emphasis to the demand for robust oversight by regulators. As the café flourishes, it is evidence of resilience as well as of the potential of rebirth even in the face of scandal.