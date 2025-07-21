Fake Income Tax Emails Resurface: Government Warns Public Against Phishing Scam

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has flagged a fake email campaign falsely claiming to be from the Income Tax Department, urging users to carry out manual verification of their details. Authorities have cautioned citizens not to fall for such “fraudulent messages”.



In a tweet posted on Sunday, PIB Fact Check said the email, which appears to come from the Income Tax Department, is completely fake. It advised recipients to avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing any personal, financial, or sensitive information through emails, text messages, or phone calls.



> “❌This email is FAKE! Do NOT click on suspicious links or share personal, financial, or sensitive information via email, SMS, or call,” the PIB Fact Check post warned. The fake email is part of a phishing scam, a common method used by cybercriminals to extract confidential information such as PAN, bank account numbers, and passwords.

What Should You Do If You Receive Such Emails?

Anyone who receives such messages is advised to report them immediately. The Income Tax Department has a dedicated page for reporting phishing attempts, which can be accessed here:

👉 https://incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/report-phishing.aspx



Authorities reminded users to stay vigilant and only rely on official government portals or verified communication channels for tax-related updates.

How to Spot a Phishing Email

Look out for generic greetings (like “Dear Taxpayer” instead of your name).

Glance over links to check the real URL before clicking.

Legitimate government emails are usually sent from domains ending in .gov.in.

Be cautious of emails asking for urgent action or threatening consequences.

Bottom Line