Fake Income Tax Emails Resurface: Government Warns Public Against Phishing Scam

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has flagged a fake email campaign falsely claiming to be from the Income Tax Department, urging users to carry out manual verification of their details. Authorities have cautioned citizens not to fall for such “fraudulent messages”.
In a tweet posted on Sunday, PIB Fact Check said the email, which appears to come from the Income Tax Department, is completely fake. It advised recipients to avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing any personal, financial, or sensitive information through emails, text messages, or phone calls.
> “❌This email is FAKE! Do NOT click on suspicious links or share personal, financial, or sensitive information via email, SMS, or call,” the PIB Fact Check post warned. The fake email is part of a phishing scam, a common method used by cybercriminals to extract confidential information such as PAN, bank account numbers, and passwords.
Anyone who receives such messages is advised to report them immediately. The Income Tax Department has a dedicated page for reporting phishing attempts, which can be accessed here:
👉 https://incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/report-phishing.aspx
Authorities reminded users to stay vigilant and only rely on official government portals or verified communication channels for tax-related updates.
Be cautious of emails asking for urgent action or threatening consequences.
As the tax filing season intensifies, fraudsters are stepping up phishing attacks. If you receive a suspicious email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department, don’t panic — report it immediately and avoid clicking on any links. When in doubt, always check with official sources.
Published 21 July 2025 at 18:02 IST