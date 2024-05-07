Fake online reviews: Consumer affairs ministry to meet e-commerce companies for curbing menace

Advertisement

Fake Online Reviews: The Consumer Affairs Ministry will be meeting with important players in the e-commerce sector on May 15 to address the issue of counterfeit online reviews. A notice issued by the Ministry highlighted the significance for quality control measures to curb the rapid increase of fake reviews across digital platforms.

As part of this initiative, the Consumer Affairs Ministry has put forth a draft of the Online Consumer Reviews (Quality Control) Order, 2024 (QCO). Under this proposed order, emphasis is placed on validating reviews from verified purchasers and users, aiming to enhance the credibility and reliability of feedback shared online.

The QCO outlines essential requirements that e-commerce aggregators and review-publishing entities must adhere to, mandating self-compliance declarations. This move underscores the government's commitment to fostering transparency and accountability within the e-commerce landscape.

The scheduled meeting will provide an opportunity for industry stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and provide insights into the development and implementation of effective quality control measures. Collaboration between government entities and e-commerce firms is pivotal in formulating policies that safeguard consumer interests while promoting fair business practices.

In essence, the proposed QCO reflects a concerted effort to instill consumer trust and confidence in online transactions by addressing the pervasive issue of fake reviews. As the digital marketplace continues to evolve, initiatives such as these play a crucial role in upholding integrity and fostering a conducive environment for both consumers and businesses alike.

(With PTI inputs)