Falguni Nayar's Nykaa To Vandana Luthra's VLCC: 5 Women Entrepreneurs In India Who Built Big Businesses

In India, many women have started businesses and turned them into big successes. Some are famous, while others work quietly behind the scenes. These women have changed the way people shop, take care of their health, and use technology.

Here are five women entrepreneurs in India who have built strong companies through hard work and smart ideas.

Falguni Nayar – Founder of Nykaa

Falguni Nayar used to work in banking before she started Nykaa, an online store for beauty and makeup products, in 2012. She began this business when she was 50 years old. Nykaa quickly became popular because it made buying beauty products easy and trustworthy.

In 2021, Nykaa became a public company, and Falguni became the richest self-made woman in India.

In the latest business quarter, Nykaa made a profit of Rs 26.41 crore, which is 51% more than last year. Their sales grew by about 27%, and their beauty product sales went up by 32%. Nykaa also opened 12 new physical stores, making the total 221 stores across India.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw – Chairperson of Biocon

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw started Biocon in 1978 in Bangalore, when biotechnology was almost unknown in India. She faced many challenges but kept going. Today, Biocon is one of India’s top companies that makes medicines and treatments.

Recently, Biocon made a profit of Rs 344 crore in one quarter, which is more than double compared to the previous year. Their total revenue grew 12%. The company also got approval to sell a new medicine in the United States soon.

Kiran’s work has helped make medicine more affordable in India and worldwide.

Richa Kar – Co-founder of Zivame

Richa Kar started Zivame in 2011 to help women buy comfortable and good-quality lingerie easily and privately. Before Zivame, many women felt shy or uncomfortable buying lingerie in stores. Zivame created a safe space online to shop for intimate wear.

Although detailed financial numbers are not available, Zivame is growing and adding more products. The company is becoming a well-known name in women’s fashion in India, thanks to Richa’s idea.

Upasana Taku – Co-founder of MobiKwik

Upasana Taku co-founded MobiKwik in 2009. It is a popular digital wallet and payment platform in India. The company allows people to pay bills, shop online, and even buy things now and pay later.

Recently, MobiKwik’s total payments grew by 203%, but the company faced losses of Rs 56 crore in one quarter. Even though the business is growing, it is still working to become profitable.

Upasana continues to lead the company in improving its services.

Vandana Luthra – Founder of VLCC

Vandana Luthra started VLCC in 1989 to promote health and beauty services like weight loss and skin care. At that time, wellness was not a common industry in India. She believed in using science to help people look and feel better.

VLCC now works in many countries in Asia and the Middle East. The company offers beauty treatments, products, and training programs.