Want Rs 1 Crore? Here’s the Easy SIP Plan You Can Follow

In today’s fast-paced world, financial stability is a top priority for many. Building a substantial corpus like Rs 1 crore in 5 years might seem overwhelming, especially through regular investments. However, with the power of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), this target is not only possible but also practical with disciplined planning.



The Power of SIP: Discipline Meets Compounding

SIPs allow investors to invest a fixed amount regularly in mutual funds. This disciplined approach leverages the power of compounding — the process where returns generate their own returns over time. Investing consistently, even during market volatility, helps accumulate wealth steadily while reducing risk.



How Much Do You Need to Invest?

According to publicly available SIP calculators, to accumulate around Rs 1 crore in 5 years with an expected annual return of 12%, here’s what it takes:

Monthly SIP amount: Rs 1,24,100

Investment duration: 5 years (60 months)

Total investment (principal): Rs 74,46,000

Estimated returns (profit): Rs 26,18,958

Total corpus: Approximately Rs 1,00,64,958

This means by investing about Rs 1.24 lakh every month for 5 years at 12% expected returns, you can build a corpus of around Rs 1 crore.



Key Takeaways for Building Your Corpus

Start Early: Time is the most critical factor. The sooner you start, the lower your monthly investment needs to be due to compounding’s exponential effect.

Be Consistent: SIPs require discipline. Continuously investing, irrespective of market highs or lows, ensures you benefit from rupee cost averaging and compounding.

Review Regularly: Monitor your investments periodically and adjust your SIPs based on changes in your financial goals or risk appetite.