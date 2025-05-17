Fallen To No. 4, Here’s How Hyundai Is Planning Its Return To The Top

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is sharpening its focus across multiple fronts—new model launches, rural penetration, and a stronger play in institutional and pre-owned car segments—as it gears up to reclaim its long-held position as the second-largest carmaker in the country.

The South Korean carmaker, once a steady second-largest player in India’s fiercely competitive passenger vehicle (PV) market behind Maruti Suzuki, found itself slipping to fourth place in April 2025. It was edged out by homegrown rivals Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors in terms of retail marketshare.

“We don't intend to lose market share. So, we’re intensifying our activities—be it in rural markets, institutional sales, or the pre-owned vehicle space,” said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, during an earnings call on Friday, adding, “We have a robust strategy in place.”

Garg was responding to a question on the company’s roadmap amid heightened competition and shifting consumer dynamics.

Hyundai's April numbers dip

According to the data released by the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA), Hyundai’s retail sales in April stood at 43,642 units, translating to a 12.47% market share. Tata Motors, with 44,065 units, held a 12.59% share, while Mahindra & Mahindra took the second spot with 48,405 units and a 13.83% share.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki remained far ahead, clocking 1,38,021 units and capturing 39.44% of the PV market.

In comparison, total domestic PV retail sales in April 2025 stood at 3,49,939 units, marking a 1.55% increase over 3,44,594 units in April 2024, as per FADA.

While acknowledging the April setback, Garg remained confident about Hyundai’s longer-term outlook. “I can’t comment on every month, but we are very passionate about our numbers, our domestic dominance, and we plan to continue that momentum,” he noted.

Second slot in FY2024-25

Hyundai claims it closed FY25 as a “very strong number two,” Garg emphasized. “We believe in striking the right balance between volume, market share, and profitability.”

To reinforce its position, the company is leaning into its core strengths. “We’re working strongly on our fundamentals. Our new plant in Pune is coming up, and we have an aggressive product pipeline that spans all segments and fuel types,” he said. The new facility is expected to be operational by the third quarter of FY26.

Looking ahead, Hyundai is counting on its new model cycle and the Pune plant to help it regain lost ground. “We’re confident that these developments will drive both volume and market share recovery,” said Garg.

Multiple rollouts planned

Earlier, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) revealed that it has outlined an ambitious roadmap for the next five years, unveiling plans to roll out 26 new models by FY2030 and boost exports to offset soft domestic demand. The South Korean carmaker revealed that its product pipeline includes 20 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and six electric vehicles (EVs), with eight new models, including hybrids, expected to roll out over the next two years.