Hyundai Charts Five-Year Strategy with 26 New Models, Export Growth Focus

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country's second-largest carmaker, has laid out an ambitious roadmap for the next five years, unveiling plans to roll out 26 new models by FY2030 and boost exports to offset soft domestic demand.

This marks Hyundai’s most aggressive launch strategy to date, aimed at reinforcing its market position as competition heats up in India’s passenger vehicle segment.

"Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic on the domestic demand outlook in the near term amid prevailing macro-turbulences and weakening customer sentiments," said Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

The South Korean carmaker revealed that its product pipeline includes 20 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and six electric vehicles (EVs), with eight new models, including hybrids, expected to roll out over the next two years.

Elaborating on the product launches, HMIL COO Tarun Garg said the company plans to introduce 8 out of the 26 models by FY27. He noted that the company’s focus remains on the SUV segment, which accounted for around 69 percent of Hyundai's overall sales in FY25.

Rs 7,000 crore capex outlined

Hyundai Motor India, which announced a final dividend of Rs 21 per share for FY25, also revealed a Rs 7,000 crore capital expenditure plan for FY26. Of this, 40 percent will go toward ramping up production capacity at its new plant in Pune, Maharashtra—expected to go live by Q3 FY26—while 25 percent is earmarked for product development.

"These aggressive and strategic launch plans demonstrate our strong commitment to innovation, the Indian market, and delivering sustained value to our customers," added Kim.

Aiming for improved exports

In FY25, Hyundai’s exports rose 14 percent in the fourth quarter, helping the automaker beat profit estimates despite annual export growth being largely flat at 0.1 percent due to disruptions like the Red Sea crisis.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Motor India expects export volumes to grow 7–8 percent in FY26, driven by demand from emerging markets. It also reiterated its long-term goal of making India its top global export hub outside South Korea, a senior company official revealed.

“While we expect our FY26 domestic growth to be broadly in line with industry estimates of low single digits, we are aiming for 7–8 percent volume growth in exports by improved focus and leveraging our strong brand equity and legacy in key emerging markets," added Kim.

Betting on EVs and hybrids

While domestic sales have faced headwinds due to rising competition from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai remains optimistic. It is banking on strong momentum in SUVs—especially with the success of models like the Creta Electric—and the introduction of new hybrid offerings to drive growth.

Hyundai has also confirmed it is working on a new series-hybrid technology as part of its broader electrification push. To be revealed at its global Investor Day, the Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) tech combines a combustion engine—used solely as a generator—with electric motors to power the wheels.

"Additionally, we shall be introducing new eco-friendly powertrains like hybrids. We believe that this aggressive launch pipeline, coupled with our upcoming Pune plant capacity, will give us great impetus to continue our growth story in India," added Kim.

The company plans to host its first Investor Day in India this September, where it will present more details on its EV roadmap, hybrid strategy, and mid-term growth outlook.

Garg said the company expects EV penetration in the domestic passenger vehicle segment to reach 13–14 percent by 2030. The company is also focusing on DC fast-charging infrastructure to encourage the adoption of green vehicles.

"We believe that by 2030, whatever the industry penetration will be, our penetration will be higher. We plan to have a higher market share in EVs than in our internal combustion segment because we have a very strong plan for both models and localisation," he stated.