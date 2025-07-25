Family Feud Over Sona Comstar: Is Priya Sachdev Kapur At Centre Of Rs 30,000-Crore Power Struggle? Here's What Company Said

A simmering family feud has spilled into the open at the Rs 30,000 crore Sona Group, one of India’s leading automotive component conglomerates, following serious allegations made by Rani Kapur, mother of the late chairman Sunjay Kapur.



In a letter addressed to the company’s board ahead of its Annual General Meeting (AGM), Rani Kapur claimed she was “compelled to sign various documents without explanation” after her son’s death.

"Despite me seeking information, I have been unable to receive any relevant answers and documents explaining the incident and have been confined to the knowledge and version set out by the media "I’ve requested repeatedly, the contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," stated Rani Kapur in her letter.



Identifying herself as the majority shareholder in the Rs 30,000-crore group, she accused unnamed individuals of misrepresenting the family’s interests and attempting to take control of the business.

She went on to add, “I have been totally denied access to my accounts and have been left to the mercy of a select few for survival. All this, in less than a month of my only son passing away. While the family and I are still in mourning, some people have chosen this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy,” the letter added.

She has also demanded that the Annual General Meeting of the Sona Group, scheduled for today, be cancelled and that no new director be appointed.

While the letter refrained from naming anyone directly, sources close to the matter suggest the accusations are aimed at Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s wife. A former model-turned-investment professional, Priya has taken on a more prominent role in the family’s corporate affairs following her husband’s untimely demise in June.

The controversy has cast a shadow over the governance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), a key listed entity under the group that has gained prominence as a major supplier of electric vehicle (EV) driveline systems.

What Sona Comstar says

Meanwhile, auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) on Friday issued a clarification following speculation around the conduct of its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held as scheduled earlier in the day.



The company confirmed that the AGM, originally convened to approve annual financial statements and other routine matters, proceeded in full compliance with regulatory norms despite a late-night request from Mrs. Rani Kapur—mother of the late Chairman Sunjay Kapur—to defer the meeting.



The board had appointed Mr. Jeffery Mark Overly as Chairman on June 23, 2025, following Sunjay Kapur’s untimely demise on June 12. The company reiterated that Mrs. Rani Kapur has not held any shares in the company since at least 2019, and therefore, her request held no legal weight in corporate decision-making.

“In May 2019, the company received a declaration of significant beneficial ownership identifying Sunjay Kapur as the sole beneficial owner of RK Family Trust, a significant shareholder of AIPL. As per Company records, Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder of the Company at least since 2019,” the company said in a statement. Sona Comstar also clarified that no documents had been signed or obtained from Rani Kapur after Sunjay Kapur’s death.