FASTag Annual Pass Sees Over 5 Lakh Users In First Four Days of Launch

Updated 18 August 2025 at 20:20 IST
The recently launched FASTag Annual Pass has crossed five lakh users within four days of its rollout, according to official data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Introduced on August 15, the annual pass is valid at around 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways. It allows non-commercial vehicle owners to make a one-time payment of Rs 3,000, which covers either one year of usage or up to 200 toll transactions, whichever is earlier.
The pass can be activated through the Rajmargyatra app or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website, with activation completed within two hours of payment. Its activation is typically completed within two hours, though it may take up to 24 hours in certain cases. Renewal is not automatic, requiring users to manually reapply once the validity or trip limit expires.
Notably, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of annual pass purchases in the initial four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana. In terms of usage at toll plazas, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh reported the maximum transactions.
Meanwhile, the Rajmargyatra app — through which users can purchase and manage the annual pass — has seen a surge in adoption. It has recorded over 1.5 million downloads, ranking 23rd overall on the Google Play Store and second in the travel category. The app currently holds a rating of 4.5 stars.
The FASTag system, introduced to streamline toll collection and reduce congestion at highway plazas, has seen steady growth in adoption across the country. The ministry expects the new annual pass facility to further encourage cashless toll payments and ease long-distance travel on highways.
Officials say the pass could save frequent travellers between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 annually, depending on their routes. The scheme is rolled out with the objective of reducing congestion at toll plazas, cutting down travel delays, and sparing users the hassle of constant FASTag top-ups.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 20:20 IST