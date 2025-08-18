FASTag Annual Pass Sees Over 5 Lakh Users In First Four Days of Launch

The recently launched FASTag Annual Pass has crossed five lakh users within four days of its rollout, according to official data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.



Introduced on August 15, the annual pass is valid at around 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways. It allows non-commercial vehicle owners to make a one-time payment of Rs 3,000, which covers either one year of usage or up to 200 toll transactions, whichever is earlier.

The pass can be activated through the Rajmargyatra app or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website, with activation completed within two hours of payment. Its activation is typically completed within two hours, though it may take up to 24 hours in certain cases. Renewal is not automatic, requiring users to manually reapply once the validity or trip limit expires.



Notably, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of annual pass purchases in the initial four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana. In terms of usage at toll plazas, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh reported the maximum transactions.