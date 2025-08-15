FASTag Annual Toll Pass 2025: Pay Rs 3,000 Once, Enjoy Unlimited Highway Travel for a Year – How to Apply, Benefits, Validity & Activation

Road trips and daily commutes on national highways just got simpler. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has launched the FASTag Annual Toll Pass 2025, offering private vehicle owners an affordable way to bypass repetitive toll charges and long queues.

What's the scheme?

For a one-time payment of Rs 3,000, the pass allows up to 200 toll-free trips at select national highway and expressway plazas for a full year — whichever comes first. Once the quota or validity ends, the FASTag automatically reverts to standard pay-per-use mode.

Why It matters for commuters

Officials say the pass could save frequent travellers between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 annually, depending on their routes. The scheme is rolled out with the objective of reducing congestion at toll plazas, cutting down travel delays, and sparing users the hassle of constant FASTag top-ups.

How to Get the Annual Pass

Applying for the pass is straightforward:



1. Download the Rajmarg Yatra app or visit the official NHAI website.



2. Log in with your registered mobile number or vehicle details. Make sure your FASTag is active, linked to the correct vehicle registration number (VRN), and not blacklisted.



3. Upload the documents — registration certificate (RC), identity proof, address proof, and a passport-sized photograph.



4. Pay Rs 3,000 online via UPI, card, or net banking (FASTag wallet balance cannot be used).



5. Activation usually takes around two hours, though it can extend up to 24 hours. A confirmation SMS is sent once it’s live.

Where the pass works — and where It doesn’t

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid only at NHAI- and MoRTH-managed toll plazas. It doesn’t cover state highways, municipal tolls, or private toll facilities. At these locations, your FASTag will work as usual, deducting the applicable charges.



The scheme applies exclusively to private, non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass is non-transferable and linked to a single vehicle. Any misuse — such as swapping it between vehicles — could lead to cancellation.

Validity and activation