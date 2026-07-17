Federal Bank Share Price Surges 7% As Record Q1 Profits, Decadal-Low NPA Delight Investors

Federal Bank Limited reported 36.57% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27. The results were driven by expanding interest margins and an aggressive reduction in credit risk provisions, which sent its shares soaring to historical highs.

The private lender's standalone net profit rose to ₹1,176.93 crore from ₹861.75 crore in the year-ago period, beating consensus street expectations.

Spurred by the numbers, Federal Bank witnessed massive trading volumes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), closing 6.95% higher at ₹349.30. The stock touched a fresh 52-week peak of ₹351.00 during afternoon trade.

Top-line expansion laid the foundation for the record-breaking quarter. Total interest earned climbed 8.25% to ₹7,238.31 crore against ₹6,686.63 crore in Q1 of the previous year. The bank's core Net Interest Income (NII), the gap between interest collected on advances and paid out to depositors, grew 26.06% year-on-year to hit ₹2,945.89 crore.

Advertisement

This net interest income trajectory moved well ahead of the bank’s underlying loan book expansion of 14.94%, thus confirming superior asset pricing capacity and an optimized deposit composition. Total low-cost CASA (Current Account Saving Account) deposits grew 18.26% year-on-year to clear the ₹1,03,163 crore mark, putting the total CASA ratio up to 32.23%.

Drop in Credit Costs

The main reason for the net profit acceleration was a drop in necessary credit costs. Provisions and contingencies dropped sequentially by 58.11% to stand at ₹310 crore, compared to the ₹740 crore written off or guarded in the previous sequential quarter.

Advertisement

Asset Quality

On the asset quality horizon, the bank recorded structural multi-year milestones. The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.52% from 1.62% quarter-on-quarter. Also, the Net NPA ratio dropped by two basis points sequentially to land at a historic decadal low of 0.18%.

Fresh slippages for the quarter also dropped to ₹409.48 crore from ₹474 crore in the preceding quarter. This indicates that legacy retail stress has comfortably bottomed out. The bank's overall Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) settled at a well-capitalized 16.97%.