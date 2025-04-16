Ferrari’s First EV Is Coming - Here’s When You’ll See It on the Roads

Ferrari is set to take a major leap into the future with the launch of its first fully electric vehicle (EV) on October 9, 2025. The big reveal will take place during the company’s capital markets day at its iconic Maranello headquarters.

This marks a turning point for the ultra-luxury automaker, known for its powerful petrol engines and racing pedigree. While Ferrari hasn’t shared specific details about the EV, the company promises it will stay true to the brand’s legacy of “speed”, “design”, and “emotion”.

Chairman John Elkann said the move to electrification has been years in the making, starting with Ferrari’s work in Formula One. Hybrid technology entered its race cars in 2009, and road-legal hybrids followed a decade later.

Building in-house capabilities

The Italian sports carmaker revealed that the new electric Ferrari will be built at a dedicated “e-building” facility in Maranello. This plant is designed to support the brand’s gradual shift.

Elkanm also highlighted Ferrari’s investment in in-house capabilities. “Today, we can proudly say that all essential electric components are designed and crafted here in Maranello,” he added.

Transition towards 40% electrification

CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that Ferrari will continue offering petrol, hybrid, and electric options. “We’re building a Ferrari, not just an electric car,” he said earlier, underscoring the brand’s focus on performance and emotion—even without the roar of a traditional engine.

Despite being a late entrant into the electric vehicle space compared to rivals like Porsche and Tesla, Ferrari insists its approach is deliberate. “This car will be 100% Ferrari,” Vigna said earlier this year. “We are not rushing. We are redefining performance for the electric age.”