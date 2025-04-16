Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Seat Already in Trouble? F1 CEO Picks Mercedes Driver as His Replacement

"However, I think Wolff is not so agreeable right now. We have to develop him, he is an extraordinary boy, with values that I really like. Seeing him enter the paddock with his family and his little sister hand in hand gives us a romantic dimension of the sport. And then when he pulls down the visor he’s going strong. Before equating him to some champion I think it’s right to wait, but the certainty is that he will become a protagonist in our world."