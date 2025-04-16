Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Seat Already in Trouble? F1 CEO Picks Mercedes Driver as His Replacement

Updated April 16th 2025, 17:03 IST
Lewis Hamilton may have secured his best result in a Ferrari F1 car yet after his fifth-place finish at the Bahrain GP 2025, but the pressure surrounding the lack of impact he has made at Ferrari is already showing.
And there are already suggestions coming in as to who could potentially replace Hamilton at Ferrari sooner rather than later.
It's worth noting that the suggestion does not come from anyone within Ferrari currently, but current F1 CEO and former Ferrari man Stefano Domenicali - who has picked current Mercedes rookie Andrea ‘Kimi’ Antonelli to replace Hamilton.
"It would be an Italian driver with an Italian car. There is a need for a driver who, especially in today’s world, represents a figurehead for the youth world, so it would be really nice," Domenicali told Radio Rai Gr Parlamento on Antonelli driving for Ferrari.
Kimi Antonelli has impressed during his brief stint at Mercedes so far, scoring points in all but one of his races so far this season.
But there is one obvious roadblock to the move ever happening - convincing Mercedes F1 team's CEO Toto Wolff, who took a big risk in giving Antontelli a seat so early because he believes the young Italian has the ability to be the next Max Verstappen.
"However, I think Wolff is not so agreeable right now. We have to develop him, he is an extraordinary boy, with values that I really like. Seeing him enter the paddock with his family and his little sister hand in hand gives us a romantic dimension of the sport. And then when he pulls down the visor he’s going strong. Before equating him to some champion I think it’s right to wait, but the certainty is that he will become a protagonist in our world."
Antontelli made his debut at the Australian GP 2025 and finished 6th.
He then secured points finishes at China and Japan too and currently sits 6th in the overall driver standings too.
Published April 16th 2025, 17:03 IST