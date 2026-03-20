FIA Petitions Ministry to Scrap Fare Caps as Rising Operating Costs Threaten Aviation Sector Growth

The FIA has petitioned the Ministry of Civil Aviation to immediately scrap domestic airfare caps | Image: Unsplash

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), representing the country’s leading carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, has issued an urgent petition to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) seeking the immediate removal of domestic airfare caps.

In a formal letter addressed to the Secretary of Civil Aviation, the FIA stated that the industry is facing a financially stressful environment. The federation argued that the original crisis conditions of December 2025, which initially prompted the government to impose price controls, have now stabilized, and market pricing has normalized.

Rising Costs and Financial Strain

The FIA highlighted a convergence of economic pressures that are currently undermining the financial viability of Indian carriers. Among the primary concerns are:

Jet Fuel Prices: The surge in global crude prices has led to a sharp increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs.

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Currency Depreciation: The record slide in the Indian rupee has significantly increased operational expenses denominated in U.S. dollars.

Operational Disruptions: Airlines are grappling with higher costs due to airspace restrictions and longer routes, resulting in frequent cancellations and declining revenues during the current lean season.

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Impact on Growth and Connectivity

The industry body warned that existing fare caps are preventing airlines from utilizing dynamic pricing, which is essential for managing the current high-cost environment. Without the ability to adjust fares according to market demand and cost spikes, the FIA said that airlines are being pushed toward unsustainable financial conditions and potential losses.

The federation further warned that if the government does not intervene to remove these caps, airlines may be forced to take drastic measures. These include cutting underperforming routes, reducing flight frequencies, and delaying planned fleet expansions. Such actions, the FIA noted, would directly conflict with the government's long-term goals for sector growth and national connectivity.