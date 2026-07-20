FII Buying Reverses in Indian Markets: Why Global Funds Return to Nifty Large-Caps After Historic 2026 Sell-off

Foreign portfolio investors have stopped their intense selling streak in Indian equities, turning into net buyers in July 2026. This comes as global asset managers cut back on crowded tech bets elsewhere to grab heavily discounted local large-cap stocks.

Data compiled from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) shows that Foreign Institutional Investors pumped more than ₹15,157 crore into domestic equities in the opening weeks of July. This is a massive turnaround from the first half of the year, which saw a capital flight of nearly ₹2.3 lakh crore ($30 billion) out of secondary markets between January and May.

The main trigger for this returning capital is an exhaustion in the global tech trade. For nearly a year, international funds aggressively moved money out of emerging markets to finance hardware, artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains focused in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

However, recent frictions in East Asian hardware markets have forced a change in strategy.

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"The weakness in the chip trade in South Korea is turning out to be positive for India," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "FPIs are reducing concentration risk in chip stocks despite their attractive valuations and moving money to stabler markets, where there is no concentration risk and long-term growth prospects are bright."

Large-Cap Valuations Trigger Entry Points

The foreign selling in previous quarters, which drove foreign ownership in the Nifty 500 index down to a multi-year low of 17.1% in early 2026, fixed a long-standing issue: high valuations.

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The heavy selling focused on liquid, high-foreign-ownership sectors like banking, financial services (BFSI), and information technology. As a result, blue-chip stock prices corrected by nearly 11% to 15% from their historic highs, making Indian large-caps highly attractive compared to other emerging markets.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager of Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, points out that after this period of market consolidation, valuations have become far more reasonable, prompting foreign investors to selectively increase their exposure to high-quality Indian firms.

Goldman Sachs noted the repositioning, saying that foreign ownership in domestic large-caps dropped to decade-low levels in the first quarter of the year. This leaves plenty of room for global funds to rebuild their positions as corporate earnings growth targets an estimated 16% CAGR.

DII Cushion, Easing Macro Headwinds

Throughout the months of heavy foreign selling, India’s benchmark indices avoided structural collapses thanks to strong buying by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs). Supported by steady retail SIPs that consistently averaged over ₹30,000 crore monthly, DII ownership peaked at an all-time high of 20.9%.

This domestic buying power has reassured foreign funds that the Indian market has depth. Also, cooling macroeconomic pressures are sweetening the outlook. The stable Brent crude oil prices away from the threatening $100 per barrel threshold have significantly eased domestic inflationary risks and fiscal deficit anxieties.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that because foreign flows are highly sensitive to external triggers, easing geopolitical risks, lower crude prices, improving corporate earnings, and sharp valuation corrections leave fewer reasons for FIIs to remain net sellers for long.